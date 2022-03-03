Inauguration of IOB Contact cum Call Centre” at Chennai

As part of Digital Transformation and facilitation of EASE 4.0 Banking parameters, Indian Overseas Bank has launched its improvised “Contact cum Call Centre” in Chennai

The Call Centre will provide on IVRS around 36 facilities including Balance Enquiry, Debit Card Block, Last Five Transactions etc.,

The facility was inaugurated by Shri Sanjay Malhotra, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

Mr. Partha Pratim Sengupta, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Indian Overseas Bank highlighted the services provided through the contact cum call centre. General Managers of Indian Overseas Bank and Mr. Suresh V S, MD and CEO of M/s I Marque Solutions Private Limited was present at the function.