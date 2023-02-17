Inbuilt Youth Organization, President encourages Youth to contribute to a Better India

Mr. Priyaranjan Singh Rajput, President of the Inbuilt Youth Organization and a Social worker, visited the Buddha Institute of Health Education, a renowned nursing college in Bihar. A seminar was held with his team and others to encourage youth to contribute towards building a better and smarter India. Their contribution only will change the face of the better India. Their valuable contribution will get us recognition to make us powerful.

In his speech he mentioned, Youth has been the driving force behind every nation’s progress. And with billions in numbers, there can be a transformational change. The youth should know their rights and head with that responsibility. One should keep the patriotism in their heart alive and be ready to serve the nation’s cause. If we commit ourselves to the same, we could tackle the ills of corruption and its likes. Better utilization of time and energy is set to make one disciplined.

If we want to see our country develop into a superpower, we must all work together to assist the government in advancing the country. There is a lot of work to be done, and we can all contribute to making it happen. Everyone must contribute in whatever modest way they can. The rural young must push themselves outside of their comfort zones, we must go beyond our immediate needs, and all residents must inspire youth and themselves to improve. India should be able to achieve far more than it does, given its size, and that solely rests on us and how we use our knowledge and abilities.