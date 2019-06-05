Inc.5 shoes introduces “WorkStreet” a range of stylish yet comfort flats, wedges and heels

WorkStreet” by Inc.5 is a new range of footwear designed with the avidity of vogue and serenity. This women’s footwear collection is a perfect amalgamation of chic and comfort for an unchallenging transition from office to street. Ranging from pastel slip-on moccasins for quick office brunches to towering block heels for Friday escapades, these pieces are made up of faux leather to withstand the fast pace of a corporate gal. Looks fab when paired up with pine stripped wide legged pants or even casual cotton palazzos.