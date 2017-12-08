Income Tax Department suspends an officer for harassing the taxpayer

A complaint was received making serious allegations against Shri D. K. Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, posted at Surendranagar in Gujarat Region for harassing a taxpayer in a scrutiny case with malafide intention. The officer was alleged to have demanded illegal gratification by the taxpayer’s Chartered Accountant for favorably completing the assessment. The audio recordings of conversations were also received which, inter alia, mention the bribe amount being demanded by the officers of the Department for settling the case.

In order to verify the veracity of the allegations, case records were requisitioned immediately by the Vigilance Directorate of CBDT. On examination of the case records, serious lapses and irregularities were found which led credence to the allegations made against the officer. The matter is under investigation.

The Department has zero tolerance to such malpractices and corruption. Pending investigation, the officer has since been placed under suspension.