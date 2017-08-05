In view of the difficulties faced by taxpayers, the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns for F.Y. 2016-2017 i.e. Assessment Year A.Y. 2017-2018 was extended to 5th August 2017(for certain categories of taxpayers).

In order to facilitate the manual filing of returns (of aforesaid categories) on 5th August 2017, being a Saturday, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has directed that necessary arrangements be made for receiving Income Tax Returns up to midnight in all Income Tax Offices throughout the country.