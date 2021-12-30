InCred celebrates the spirit of 83

InCred, a new age NBFC with a pan India presence, has announced a partnership with the most awaited movie of the year – ‘83’. This partnership celebrates the incredible victory of confidence against all odds.

InCred has a long-standing association with cricket, especially with Rahul Dravid, it’s brand ambassador who is also the current head coach of Team India. To add further excitement for cricket fans, InCred launched a digital campaign with Dravid in which he shared his personal memories of the historic world cup win.

“We went out late at night to have ice cream to celebrate the win, and for us as 10-year-olds being out late having ice cream was a big deal, but team India gave us that. The 1983 victory also changed the cricketing landscape in the country and put India on the map of world cricket,” Dravid said. InCred’s campaign urged people across the country to share their memories of the ‘83 win.

Talking about the campaign, Bhupinder Singh, Founder and Group CEO of InCred, said, “We are delighted to be associated with the movie 83, based on the momentous win that created history in the world of cricket. The movie has a close affinity with our company values and brand ethos which rides on passion, determination, and a sense of Confidence. We believe that’s what it takes to make an InCredible success story possible.”

Sameer Chopra, Head of Marketing, Reliance Entertainment said, “83 the film, commemorates the greatest triumph ever by an Indian sports team at an international level. Through our collaboration with InCred, we aim to reach out to all the cricket and movie fans. The personal memories of the historic win add more to the celebration of the movie and make it grand. It is a good opportunity for so many Indians to reminisce the memorable day.”

InCred Group is a new age diversified financial services conglomerate spanning Retail Lending (to consumers and small businesses), Fintech, Wealth Management, Asset Management, Equities Research & Broking, Investment Banking and Capital Markets. InCred is one of India’s fastest-growing financial services groups and aims to play a meaningful role in the transformation of the country’s financial sector. Backed by top-notch local and global investors including OAKS Asset Management, Investcorp, Manipal group, Elevar Equity, Paragon partners and US Hedge Fund Moore Venture Partners.

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Sheetal Vinod Talwar, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd. 83 is directed by Kabir Khan. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Picture. Now in Cinemas houses.