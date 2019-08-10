Incredible India Projects, launches its latest hospitality initiative – Hotel Incredible One, at Secunderabad!

Incredible India Projects Pvt. Ltd. (IIPPL);one of Telangana’s largest developer of residential and commercial projects, launched its latest initiative in the hospitality sector – Hotel Incredible One, at Park Lane, Secunderabad on Friday. The new venture was formally inaugurated byShri Praveen Kumar Nedungadi, COO and Shri V.T. Vijay Kumar, Director, IIPPL. This is the third hospitality initiative of the multi-business Incredible India Projects group, after their foray into hospitality space through the acquisition of Hotel Hampshire Plaza, Lakdikapul and Hotel Radisson Blu, Kochi last year.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Praveen Kumar Nedungadi said, we have huge land bank of over 2000 acres, one of the largest in Telangana. The Group is aggressively diversifying to expand its business operations, besides real estate and hospitality, we are getting into manufacturing, Healthcare, Jewelry manufacturing etc. We are setting up a production plant for cakes and biscuits, on a three acre land on Vijayawada highway. By next month we will start producing 80 tons of Veg cake. Initially we will be doing job work for Parle and will come out with our own branded products in due course. Our healthcare foray is through a 160 bedded super-specialty hospital at Guwahati, with a Rs 100 cr., investment, which will be operational by April 2021. The Chairman of the hospital is a renowned doctor from Hyderabad. We see a great dearth of quality healthcare facilities in North East and this facility has great potential with patients coming from all over North East, Bangladesh and Burma. In the Hospitality sector, we are open to acquire more hotels, at least two hotels every year, by this yearend we will acquire one more hotel, to add to our chain. We have put in process our plans to go public in January 2020 and become a listed company.

The new property Hotel Incredible One, costed us Rs 25 crs., is strategically located in the heart of Secunderabad, providing easy access, ample parking space, comfortable stay and a wide range of multi-cuisine delicacies to savor your taste buds at affordable prices, he said.

The eleven year old over Rs 500 cr., networth, Incredible India Projects, has diversified interests including confectioneries, manufacturing, food processing and education. It has prime ventures of real estate in and around Hyderabad. The prominent of these are ‘Sparrow Shore’ at Maheshwaram Mandal; ‘Sparrow Shore Avenue‘ at Kothur Mandal; ‘Wild Stone’ near BhongirTown; ‘Awesome Adda’ at Jagdevpur Mandal; ‘Tomorrow world’ at Bhongir Mandal , Yadadri-Bhongir District and ‘1857-Reviving Revolution’ at Bhongir, Thurkapally and Yadagirigutta Mandal, in Yadadri-Bhongir District.