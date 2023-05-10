InCruiter ties up with Good Good Piggy, brings the best talents using its state-of-the-art video interview platform

In another significant development, InCruiter, a leading interview solution provider, has joined forces with Good Good Piggy to oversee its hiring responsibilities. The company leveraged its hero product, Interview-as-a-Service (IaaS), to identify and hire some of the best industry talents for its product development team. As part of this synergy, InCruiter, with its team of hiring experts, conducted a series of interviews to recruit skilled candidates for Good Good Piggy. Post this recent hiring, GGP’s employee headcount has reached 20+ members.

Anil Agarwal, CEO & Co-Founder, InCruiter, said, “As per our industry observation, we have found that most startups and even established businesses fail to hire the best talents and get the right fit across verticals. This is a serious challenge and leads to significant business loss if not addressed on time. We at InCruiter strive to fix this issue through our video interview solutions. Our collaboration with Good Good Piggy aligns with this vision, and we are happy to work closely with them in this mission. We look forward to this association and will continue to join hands with more businesses to streamline their hiring processes and get them the best industry talents to scale further.”

Ms. Purva Aggarwal, Founder & CEO Good Good Piggy, said, “We are thrilled to form a partnership with InCruiter, a top Interview as a Service provider that has been doing a remarkable job in this field. We have leveraged IaaS to attract exceptional talent and enhance our teams, enabling us to elevate our operations to a new level. The product and the service provided by InCruiter are top-notch. The team’s responsiveness, attention to detail, and willingness to go above and beyond to ensure our satisfaction were truly impressive. From start to finish, the entire experience was nothing short of excellent for our candidates.”