Incuspaze Brings Cutting-Edge Workspace Management Solutions to the Fortune 500

16th March 2023: Leading enterprise-managed workspace provider, Incuspaze, is pleased to announce that it has secured 24 Fortune 500 companies as clients over the last 12 months. This growth is a testament to the rising trend of large enterprises moving away from owning multiple offices and adopting a more flexible, cost-effective approach to workspace management.

Incuspaze offers a range of flexible and scalable workspace solutions that cater to the specific needs of large businesses. The company’s innovative approach to workspace management has helped large enterprises reduce overhead costs, increase productivity, and provide their employees with comfortable and modern workspaces across the nation. One of the key benefits of Incuspaze’s workspace solutions is the flexibility they offer. Clients can scale up or down as needed, allowing them to adjust to changing business needs and optimize their workspace usage. This can help businesses save money on real estate costs and improve their bottom line.

“Large enterprises are realizing the benefits of managed workspaces, and we’re thrilled to be at the forefront of this movement,” said Sanjay Chatrath, Managing Partner at Incuspaze. He added, “At Incuspaze, we understand that businesses need more than just a place to work. The fact that we have 24 Fortune 500 companies as clients is a testimony to our dedication to innovation and excellence. We’re constantly pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in workspace management, and we’re proud to be leading the way in this rapidly evolving industry. Our technology-driven approach ensures that our clients have access to the latest tools and resources that helps them thrive.”

Currently, Incuspaze offices house business giants including Air India, Wipro GE, Fortinet, Byjus, Tata Teleservices, Adani, Usha, Time Pro and more. With its growing client base of Fortune 500 companies, Incuspaze is proving that managed workspaces are the way of the future.