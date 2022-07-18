Indeed in Hindi expands platform access to millions of Jobseekers…

Bangalore, July 18th, 2022: Indeed, the world’s no. 1 job site, today announced that it is now available in Hindi. Jobseekers will now be able to discover and apply for jobs and create online resumes in Hindi on Indeed. This update is currently available on the mobile website and mobile app versions, which accounts for a majority of the traffic that comes to Indeed.

In line with Indeed’s mission to ‘help people get jobs’, this upgrade enables all job seekers to discover and apply to jobs in Hindi from their mobile phones. The launch of Hindi is the first in the series of regional language launches for Indeed in India as the company looks to strengthen its focus in India and build products that democratize the job search experience for millions of Indians.

One of the many languages in India, Hindi is spoken by over 43.63% of the population, according to the 2011 census. A report by KPMG shows that there are currently 125 million English speakers in India but less than 0.3 million use it as their first language. In comparison, people prefer to use one of the 22 regional languages. This speaks to the growing demand for content in regional languages such as Hindi.

Job search made easier for job seekers

Job seeking in India has changed over the last ten years, with previously inaccessible information on salaries, working conditions, and job options now being made available. However, challenges such as language barrier, unavailability of a single unified platform for all jobs, and lack of status updates to job applications continue to plague job seekers. With the Hindi language now available on Indeed, job seekers will be able to use the product in a language that is familiar to them. Job seekers can carry an entire job search with instant access to all this information on their phones in a language they are familiar with, creating opportunities for job seekers to be more proactive.

One of Indeed’s recent surveys shows that the most significant barriers for lightly skilled workers such as food and other delivery personnel, drivers, and personal care services are lack of access to the job information (62%) and not knowing English (32%).

This new update includes India-specific product features such as direct calls to the employer, where a job seeker can call the employer to express interest and learn more details about the job; resume auto-fill, which quickens the application and chatbots for easier discovery and job application. This will make millions of jobs available on Indeed accessible to a large pool of job seekers, including first-time internet users.