Independent Floors & Plots Are The New Destination For Property Buyers: T and T Realty

New Delhi: Due to the rising cases of COVID-19, the real estate market is also seeing a change in the property buying sentiments. There are ample options available in the residential real estate market all across – the high-rise condominiums, affordable 2,3 BHK apartments, villas, so on and so forth but the trend of independent housing and plots has seen a phenomenal demand from the end user. T and T Realty Services, a real estate consultancy firm based in Gurugram, Haryana has partnered with 4s Developers for its project of independent houses, Aradhya Homes, located in Sector 67A, Gurugram and have witnessed a huge demand of independent houses in comparison to other real estate options available.

“The reason of surge in demand of independent floors and plots around this time is that the such properties are safer and also give ample space. As the WFH culture is the in-thing since last one year, the need for bigger homes has risen. Independent houses and plots give the buyers an option to make a separate space for the workplace as these can be built as per the need”, says, Gurpreet S Ratra, Executive Director, T and T Realty.

“Due to Haryana Government’s new policy, wherein 4 floors can be constructed on a plot size over 180 sq. yards with stilt parking mandatory, the demand for floors and plots has seen an increase. Also, this being an affordable proposition, in the last couple of quarters, 90% of the inventory was sold in the very first quarter of the launch”, adds, Ratra.

“Gurgaon developers are eyeing to tap into this market as the turnaround and delivery time is less, compared with Group Housing projects. In the next 2 years, independent floors and plots will dominate the Real Estate Market and the developers will keep on offering better projects and amenities to lure the customers, keeping in mind the need and desire of the end users,” says Ashish Thapar, Managing Director, T and T realty Services.

T and T Realty, which was established in the year 2017 has witnessed a 30% growth since March last year. The company recently got into strategic partnership with 4s Developers for Aradhya Homes which offers 4BHK Luxury Floors (please mention the flat / plot size) price, starting from Rs. 1.38Cr and 32 Avenue, which is the luxurious commercial and retail real estate destination.