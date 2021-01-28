India and Denmark launches Green Strategic Partnership

New Delhi – India and Denmark have begun a new era in the form of a “far reaching Green Strategic Partnership” that will enable Denmark in delivering sustainable solutions to India. The Green Strategic Partnership is a mutually beneficial arrangement to advance political cooperation, expand economic relations and green growth, create jobs and strengthen cooperation on addressing global challenges and opportunities; with focus on an ambitious implementation of the Paris Agreement and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The agreement is in line with the vision expressed by H.E. Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Denmark and Shri. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, who held a virtual summit on September 28, 2020. The two Prime Ministers acknowledged the importance of establishing the Green Strategic Partnership, under which India and Denmark will cooperate through relevant Ministries, institutions and stakeholders.

This partnership will build on and consolidate the existing agreement establishing a Joint Commission for Cooperation (signed 6 February 2009) between India and Denmark that envisaged cooperation within the political field; economic and commercial field; science and technology; environment; energy; education and culture. Additionally, it builds on and complements the existing Joint Working Groups on Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Urban Development, Environment, Renewable Energy, Food Processing, Science, Technology and Innovation, Shipping, Labour Mobility and Digitization.

Mr. Modi also suggested to explore the opportunity for creating India-Denmark Skill Institute to help Danish companies operating in India to select the people that they require from the local skilled population. Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Frederiksen held an in-depth exchange of views in a warm and friendly atmosphere on bilateral relations, discussed the Covid-19 pandemic and global matters of interest to both sides, including climate change and green transition and reached common understanding with a view to accelerating sustainable economies and societies.

The Ministry of External Affairs said over 140 Danish companies are currently participating in the “Make in India” initiative in India. Prime Minister Modi said they are indeed “making in India for the world”. Both sides also discussed regional and multilateral issues.

Speaking about the Green Strategic Partnership, the Danish Ambassador to India, H.E. Freddy Svane said, “The Green Strategic Partnership is a vital milestone in the ever closer cooperation between India and Denmark. Both countries are working on government-to-government level in the strategic sectors of energy, water and environment, urbanisation and IPR. This new age partnership will not only lead to creating a green and sustainable future but will also boost job creation, innovation and investments.

India and Denmark agree to be at the forefront in the global fight against climate change. Both countries have set very ambitious national targets on climate and energy that will contribute to an ambitious implementation of the Paris Agreement. Together, the two countries will show the world that delivering on ambitious climate and sustainable energy goals is possible.