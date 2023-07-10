India Assist Partners with NDORSE’ to Expand Sales and Marketing Reach

10th July 2023: India Assist, the world’s first patented real-time assistance services platform, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with NDORSE’, a leading sales and marketing company in the travel industry. The collaboration aims to enhance the sales and marketing efforts of India Assist, leveraging NDORSE’s travel and hospitality network across India.

As a General Sales Partner, NDORSE’ brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table, offering a range of benefits to India Assist. With their travel and hospitality network support, India Assist will gain access to a wider B2B partner base and increased brand visibility. NDORSE’s extensive network of tour operators, MICE – travel agents & Hospitality partners will play a pivotal role in promoting India Assist’s services to end customers. NDORSE’ will actively pitch India Assist’s services to its hotel partners, ensuring that the benefits of real-time assistance are communicated effectively.

“We are thrilled to join forces with NDORSE’ as our General Sales Partner,” said Harish Khatri, Founder and Managing Director of India Assist. “Their strong presence in the industry, combined with their expertise in travel and hospitality, makes them an ideal partner to help us expand our reach and drive business growth. With NDORSE’s support, we are confident in reaching new markets and delivering our innovative assistance services to a broader audience.” “We are excited to collaborate with India Assist,” said Gautam Chawla from NDORSE’. “Their unique offering in the travel assistance space aligns perfectly with our mission to provide comprehensive solutions to travelers. By joining forces, we can leverage our travel and hospitality expertise to create a powerful impact and enhance the travel experiences of customers worldwide.”

The partnership will enable India Assist to strengthen its market presence, expand its customer base, and generate new business opportunities. By combining India Assist’s cutting-edge technology and comprehensive assistance services with NDORSE’s travel and hospitality, the collaboration aims to drive growth and deliver exceptional value to travelers.