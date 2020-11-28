India-based company signs pact with Dubai-based org to expand citizenry services

New Delhi: Dubai-based Migrate World and Indian company Swift Media International have signed a partnership deal to promote and offer citizenship and residency services to the Indian market. This move will help attract new clientele for the joint entity through widespread and relevant information, education, and assistance services.

This potential and size of this industry has been expanding over the years. As per statistics of the United Nations, India has emerged as the leading country of origin for immigrants across the world, with 17.5 million international migrants in 2019 coming from India, up from 15.9 million in 2015.

Speaking on this collaboration, Moe Alhaj, Founder and CEO of Migrate World, said “We are very excited to work with Swift Media International. Teaming up in the Indian market will provide a stronger presence and future progress for both companies. Swift is a great partner and this agreement exemplifies their dedication and commitment to offering government approved programs in the region.”

Highlighting the importance of this pact, Srishti Jindal, Co-Founder, Swift Media International said, “We are really excited about this collaboration as it is a significant step in empowering individuals and families in the challenging process of becoming global citizens. Through this association we hope to become the leading citizenship advisory firm in India and provide our clients with unmatched information and assistance.”

Headquartered in Dubai and Founded in 2007, Migrate World offers citizenship and residency programs to high net-worth (HNI) individuals throughout its multiple global locations and networks. As part of its expansion efforts, the company’s mission is to educate new markets and territories on the benefits of second citizenship, instill confidence in the industry, and deliver highly personalized and smooth experience.

Headquartered in New Delhi and Founded in 2010, Swift Media International is a leading travel media, events and visa outsourcing company. It has a worldwide presence, with offices across Asia and the Middle East. Since its inception, the company has carved out a niche for itself within the Indian travel industry and today reaches out to thousands of readers, promotes dozens of advertisers, assists several partner governments, and serves millions of travellers.