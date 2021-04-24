India-based startup MSB Docs appoints Srini Dokka to strengthen base in MEA region

Mr Srini Dokka, a global name to reckon with in the sales domain, has joined smart document solutions provider MSB Docs as its Vice President (Sales) for Middle East and Africa regions. As VP Sales, Mr Dokka will be spearheading the overall marketing strategy of the startup, which is recognized under the Indian government’s Startup India programme.

Mr Dokka is a result driven seasoned professional with more than two decades of experience in Business Development, Key Account Management, Client Retention and Relationship Management. A certified Six Sigma Black & Green Belt, he has over the years earned the reputation of being creative, innovative and easily approachable. In the past, he has been held offices at enterprises such as Bahwan Cybertek, eMudhra DMCC, SCI Tanzania Ltd and MeTL. One of his landmark professional achievements came during his stint with eMudhra DMCC when he was instrument in striking a multimillion dollar deal between Saudi Arabia CA System and Uganda National PKI.

On his foray into the world of paperless solutions with MSB Docs, Mr Dokka said, “MSB Docs is one of the most credible names when it comes to paperless solutions, especially for large scale enterprises. As we continue to battle the pandemic, it becomes even more crucial to sensitize businesses about the boons of going paperless. Many are yet to realize the significance of opting for such solutions for achieving short as well as long term targets and I would strive to fill this gap to the best of my ability.”

During the course of his career, Mr Dokka has worked across varied verticals, including BFSI, government bodies and Identity & Secure Documents, among others. He is an alumni of IIM-Kozhikode.

MSB Docs is among top three eSignature vendors on Gartner Peer Insights and has been featured in Gartner Hype Cycle and Gartner Market Guide 2020.