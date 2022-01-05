India celebrates Silver Jubilee of Nifty 50 Index and 20 Years of Derivatives in Indian Capital Markets

New Delhi, 05 January 2022: The Nifty 50 Index was launched on April 22, 1996 and has completed 25 successful years. The Index, which represents the 50 large capitalized and liquid stocks across 13 sectors, has grown 15 times in 25 years, delivering annualized returns over 25 years of 11.2%.

x

Nifty 50 Index was the first underlying benchmark on which the first Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was launched in India and was also the first Index in NSE’s derivatives market. As on Nov 30, 2021, Assets Under Management (AUM) of passive products tracking Nifty 50 index were USD 25 billion.

NSE commenced trading in derivatives with the launch of Index Futures benchmarked to Nifty 50 Index on June 12, 2000 in the equity derivatives segment. This was followed by the introduction of trading in Index Options (also based on Nifty 50 Index) on June 4, 2001, Options on Individual Securities from July 2, 2001 and Futures on Individual Securities from November 9, 2001.

NSE has been the largest derivatives exchange globally for two consecutive years in 2019 and 2020 and the Index options contract on the Nifty 50 Index was the largest traded contract globally for multiple years.

The equity derivatives market has provided an effective risk management framework for investors and has also propelled the growth of the underlying cash equity segment. In the last 10 years, volumes in the cash equity segment of stocks available in derivatives have increased by 5.5 times in line with single stock derivatives which have increased 5.4 times. Availability of derivatives is one of the criteria used by various investors, particularly institutional investors for the basis of their investment in a security or an asset class in a jurisdiction.

Shri Piyush Goyal, Hon’ble Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution & Textiles was the Chief Guest for this momentous occasion. Shri Piyush Goyal said: My best wishes to National Stock Exchange on the Silver Jubilee of Nifty 50 Index and 20 years of launching Derivatives.”