India.com ranked among the top 5 most popular news websites: Reuters Institute Report, 2022, Oxford University

22.06.2022, India: India.com, one of Zee’s most powerful media assets, has become one of the top 5 most popular websites according to a recently released data by Reuters Institute Report, 2022, Oxford University Journalism, to understand the different consumption patterns across different countries.

A detailed study was conducted by YouGov using an online questionnaire in the last week of January/beginning of February 2022. The Reuters Institute Report 2022 data findings are based on a survey of mainly English-speaking, online news users in India – a small subset of a larger, more diverse media market. The respondents of this survey include an affluent younger urban population with a higher level of formal education.

This year, India.Com has jumped ahead of its competitors — India Today, The Hindu, Times Now, The Indian Express, Network 18, and other big names to cement its position in the 11th edition of Reuters’ Report on Digital News.

Terming the achievement, a moment of pride, Puja Sethi, Group Editor, Zee Digital asserted that we (Zee Digital) are one of the top-most and fastest-growing online news platforms in India that creates and publishes online news and information content – which informs, educates and help the readers across all age groups. While providing quality content across genres like news, education, lifestyle, entertainment, sports, health and more, we take pride in getting ranked as one of the most reliable news sources in the country. Expressing gratitude towards readers for their constant support and belief, Sethi said, “We are grateful to our audience. The trust bestowed by them has boosted our confidence to keep providing them with brave, crisp, and accurate news across genres. “The channel is available for viewers online and covers a plethora of topics about India including politics, bollywood, education, sports, business, technology, viral news, health, art and culture, travel, and lifestyle.”