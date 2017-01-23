Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced the results of a commissioned study by Forrester Consulting, on behalf of Red Hat, about the use of open source in digital innovation initiatives in the Asia Pacific region. The results, highlighted in the study Open Source Drives Digital Innovation, revealed that IT decision makers in India are turning to open source to drive digital innovation to support business with new capabilities.

The research surveyed 455 CIOs and senior IT decision makers from nine countries in Asia Pacific. The insights gathered reflect that 73 percent of respondents from India regard open source as a cost-saving initiative. The survey respondents from India believe that technology innovation is either “very important” or “critical” to their organization’s success.

· Fifty-one (51) percent of respondents from India report that their organisations have implemented open source solution while 49 percent of respondents plan to expand/implement open source solutions within the next 12 months. Motivated by benefits such as faster implementation and improved flexibility, organizations have considered including open source as an integral part of their strategy to deliver new customer experiences, services, and products more quickly.

· Open source can also create new ways of engaging and fostering standards and collaboration. Fifty-three (53) percent of respondents from India use open source to both support business innovation with new capabilities and to engage in an open ecosystem of innovation partners.

Business and IT priorities in the next 12 Months

The survey results identified that, in order to successfully compete in the age of the customer and continue to deliver world-class operational capabilities, respondents from India plan to focus on three IT and business priorities in the next 12 months:

· Reduce cost and improve operational efficiency (86 percent);

· Improve customer experience (55 percent) and

· Improve their organization’s ability to innovate (49 percent)

The above priorities have been reflected in respondents’ strategic IT initiatives in the next 12 months to transform both internal and customer facing technologies:

· Sixty-six (66) percent identified consolidation of customer-facing systems with a goal of creating a single customer view as a high or critical priority.

· Sixty-three (63) percent identified mobility for workforce efficiency and business improvement as a high or critical priority.

· Sixty-one (61) percent identified integration of back-end systems-of-record with customer-facing mobile and web systems-of-engagement as a high or critical priority.

Opportunities ahead

The research predicts that over the next two to three years, the role of open source will accelerate. Survey respondents from India anticipate that their organization’s use of open source will increase in Internet of Things by 45 percent whereas, 43 percent believe that open source will help increase their agile hybrid cloud infrastructure, application development and DevOps environments.

Supporting Quotes

Dirk-Peter van Leeuwen, senior vice president and general manager, Asia Pacific, Red Hat

“Many anticipate that the pace of digital disruption will only pick up, causing wider and deeper impact on businesses, and every industry may soon find a digital competitor. It is more urgent than ever for organizations to find their own competitive advantage through technology. With this shift, open source has evolved to play an increasingly strategic role as a default choice for technology innovation to help businesses improve their agility, efficiency and innovation.”

Rajesh Rege, managing director, Red Hat, India

“It is encouraging to see that 51 percent of survey respondents in India reported that their organisations have already implemented open source solutions. The power of participation and collaboration of open source is no longer just an IT initiative, but has become a top business priority for many enterprises in India. Organizations want to create real business impact, accelerate innovation and provide better digital experience to their customers.”

From ‘Open Source Drives Digital Innovation’, a [November 2016] commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Red Hat

“Digitally empowered customers have taken the driver’s seat from organizations that once had the power. Keeping pace with the growth of customer expectations can no longer be achieved within the four walls of an organization. Hence enterprises in Asia Pacific should tap into external and increasingly open source technology, talent, insight and innovation.”

Methodology and Demographics

This research was commissioned by Red Hat and completed in September 2016. Forrester Consulting conducted a computer-assisted telephone interviewing (CATI) survey of 455 senior IT decision-makers and CIO’s across nine countries in Asia-Pacific (Australia, China, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan). The custom survey was completed with organizations having 1,000 or more employees. Survey respondents included are from organizations in the financial services, government, healthcare and telecommunication industries.



To download the study ‘Open Source Drives Digital Innovation’ please click this link: http://red.ht/2gTb1zY