India Defeats South Africa in Qualifer 1 match and enters to the finals of DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022, UAE

8th Oct 2022, UAE:- India Deaf Cricket Team is going to the finals as the only undefeated team of the DICC T20 Champions Trophy by winning all three round-robin matches with Bangladesh, Australia, and South Africa and Qualifier 1 match with South Africa. Today India’s deaf cricket team defeated South Africa by 7 wickets. India came up with a spirited show with both ball and bat as India successfully chased the target of 101 runs. Earlier South Africa won the toss and opt to bat.

Successfully Chasing a target of 101 runs, India bundled out South Africa by 7 wickets by scoring 103 runs on a loss of three wickets in 15.5 overs at Malek Stadium, Ajman, UAE. Earlier, put into bat, India knocks out South Africa in 100 runs. India deaf team player Sai Akash was the top scorer with 36 runs. On the other hand, Kuldeep Singh does well bowling for his team as he took 3 wickets with one maiden over of South Africa in 4 overs.

Kuldeep Singh holds the award for Man of the Match.

Below is the fall of wickets of India vs South Africa:-

Fall of wickets India-: 24-1 (Shiv Narayan Sharma, 2 ov), 34-2 (Akash Singh, 4.1 ov), 74-3 (Indarjeet Yadav, 11.2 ov)

Fall of wickets South Africa-: 0-1 (D Rossouw, 0.2 ov), 38-2 (R Limbach, 4.5 ov), 38-3 (A McGee, 5.3 ov), 45-4 (O Seemise, 7.5 ov), 45-5 (Colin Venter, 8 ov), 60-6 (G Kroese, 11.2 ov), 73-7 (E Minaar, 14.4 ov), 86-8 (R Kumalo, 16.5 ov), 99-9 (A Van Rooyan, 18.4 ov), 100-10 (C Van der Berg, 19.2 ov)

Here are the playing 11 of the match with one super sub:-

India:- Virendra Singh, Sai Akash, Indarjeet Yadav, Akash Singh, Manjeet Kumar, Jitendra Tyagi, Rohit Saini, Kuldeep Singh, Vivek Kumar, Deepak Kumar, Yashwant Naidu, Shiv Narayan.

South Africa:- Colin Venter, A Mcgee, A Van Rooyan, C Van Der Berg, D Rossouw, E Minaar, G Kroese, O Seemise, R Kumalo, R Limbach, S Poonsamy.