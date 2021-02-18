India Designer Show – Experience Country’s Biggest Confluence of Design, Style, & Elegance on 20th Feb

New Delhi, 18th February 2021: The unveiling of the India Designer Show on 20th February 2021 at the Roseate House Aerocity, New Delhi, will mark one of the biggest design events of the year, bringing together the elegant collection of mesmerizing Fashion Design, bespoke Décor, alluring Arts and Interiors. This event will be the first-of-its-kind format, where any designer in any category can participate and showcase their products, designs, and object d’art.

Modern Stage Events, India’s leading event management company, will be hosting the India Designer Show – sponsored by Dr. Abhey Bansal Global – CEO – AB Group of Companies, in association with RayMotoss – an Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturing company, and venue partner – the Roseate House, Aerocity.

The long-awaited India Designer Show will commence with the traditional ‘lamp lighting’ ceremony at 3:00 PM IST by the Chief Guest Mr. Varun Gandhi – MP, Mr. Satish Gautam – MP, Mr. Ajay Aggarwal – Senior BJP leader, Mr. Mahendra Ranga – ADG, Mr. Jay Karan Singh – Joint Secretary, Ministry of Textile, along with honored guests including Political leaders, Bureaucrats, Defense Personnel, and Business Leaders. The main event will begin following the sponsor felicitation by Mr. Varun Gandhi and other esteemed guests to event sponsors, designers, and partners.

The universe of India Designer Show will offer an impeccably curated portfolio of fashion designs inclusive of the ‘Magnum Opus’ collection of globally-celebrated designers. The opening show will be graced by the impeccably sophisticated & traditionally-inspired Khadi collection by Ms. Rosy Ahluwalia, and the designs of the ‘Khadi India’. The show will continue with the impressive array of Indo-Western collection by Mr. Maninder Gulati.

Spanning a signature bouquet of seamless fashion statements, the design collections of Mr. Amit Talwar, Mr. Deepak Bajaj, Mr. Rahul Rao, Ms. Sana Sharma, Mr.Kingshuk Bhaduri, and Mr. Nazim Ali will also bring modern, contemporary, fusion, and traditional styles to life. The finest collection and bespoke designs of Mr. Ashfaq Ahmad’s Indo-Western will also grace the show. The ‘Grand Finale’ will unveil with the much-awaited ‘Indian Look’ from Mr. Mehraab Aayub, celebrating beauty in all its nuances and exuding a warm, refined, and luxury persona for global fashion. This first-of-its-kind show will be directed & choreographed by famous fashion show directors – Ms. Lubna Adam and Mr. Khizar Hussain.

The evening will be witnessed by politicians like Mr. Babul Supriyo (Member of Parliament and Indian playback singer), Mr. Manoj Tiwari (Member of Parliament); Mr. Parvez Verma, Bollywood celebrities – Elakshi Gupta (Tanhaji Movie Fame), Sonal Chauhan, Nishi Singh, and Industry leaders – Abhey Bansal (AB Group of Companies), Preeti Seth (Founder & Mentor of Pachouli Wellness Clinic), Divya Sood (MD of The Body Care), amongst others.

Excited about the event, Mr. Ronit Agarwal, Founder & MD, Modern Stage Events, says, “It is the time to steer clear from the pains of the past that COVID brought along, and reach the scintillating shores of enchanting beauties that our wonderful designers will showcase. MSE is adding another feather to its golden hat by breaking the stereotypes and bringing a splendorous event alive. This first-of-its-kind platform will facilitate one common stage for all ‘Indian’ designers to showcase their talents in raising the luxury lifestyle way at the global level.”

Celebrating the unveiling of the event of the year, Dr. Abhey Bansal, MD – AB Group of Companies, the sponsor of India Designer Show, and an Acclaimed Design Connoisseur, says, “This year’s India Designer Show was conceptualized with the ambition of redefining fashion to discerning Indians, who deeply desire and aspire to bring timeless beauty to their lives. The multi-dimensional essence of the experience at the India Designer Show will be a constant and delightful surprise for our viewers and the whole world. I dedicate this event to celebrate beauty in all its shades and nuances with the forever memorable and irreplaceable signature of design, style, and elegance.”

India Designer Show was founded with the unique purpose of making elements of luxury, erudition, and grandeur in today’s global fashion life accessible to fashionistas across the globe. The India Designer Show continues to make new strides not only in India’s design evolution but also in the global design world by offering an inimitable blend of global trends, exclusive brands, and a timelessly elegant aesthetic.

Event Details

Date, Day: 20th February 2021, Saturday

Time: IST 3:00 PM onwards

Venue: The Roseate House Aerocity, New Delhi