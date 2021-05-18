India Electronics and Semiconductor Association announces new Executive Council for 2021

Bangalore, India, May 17, 2021: India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), today announced Mr. Rajeev Khushu, Director of Corporate Affairs and Govt Relations, Texas Instruments as Chairperson of the Board of Directors & Executive Committee effective immediately. Rajeev succeeds Mr. Satya Gupta who will continue as an advisor to the board. Rajeev will be supported by Mr. Vivek Tyagi, GM (BU Head), RP Tech India as the new Vice Chairperson along with Mr. Ruchir Dixit Country Manager, Mentor Graphics serving as the new Treasurer of IESA.

Rajeev has been involved with IESA for over a decade and has served as Board member of IESA in 2017 and 2018 and as Vice Chairman in 2020-21. An industry veteran in the ESDM space, Rajeev has an experience of close to three decades. He has contributed immensely in the area of “Make in India and Design In India”. He was actively involved in setting up of Atmel sales and application team in India before joining Texas instruments in 2006. Over the last 5 years he has been involved in strategy and corporate affairs across business units, working with various govt departments like Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Ministry of Defence, MoEF, and DST to name a few.

Speaking about his current role at IESA, Mr. Mr. Rajeev Khushu, Chairperson, IESA said, “I am honored to be appointed as IESA Chairman. I am working with the new Executive Council and will strive to make India a preferred destination for Innovative Electronic product designs & Semiconductor Products, with globally competitive manufacturing, industry-friendly and fiscally attractive policies and best in the world talent.” He further added, “Last year has been challenging but despite the pandemic the ESDM sector grew in all areas of design, manufacturing and export of ESDM products. Design ecosystem grew further in India and most of the global players are expanding their presence in India in their design centres. Semiconductor Design and manufacturing is no longer nice to have but has become strategic because of measures taken by countries around the globe. IESA is working on multiple initiatives towards this goal, one of which is 1K-10K-100K-1000K program which aims to create 1K Electronics & Fabless Start-ups, 10K IPs and 100 K Crore of Business Value and 1000K ESDM job. IESA envisages a vibrant and inclusive ESDM eco-system with participation from every state of India and developing products & technologies which will address national and global challenges.”

Welcoming the new Chairperson, the outgoing Chairperson Dr. Satya Gupta said, “IESA has made an impactful progress for over a decade and half in making India the global hub for ESDM industry by focusing on Semiconductor & Electronics products, manufacturing and R&D ecosystem. I would like to acknowledge the exceptional efforts put in by my fellow IESA Executive Council members along with the support from Government, Industry and Academia in making progress towards a robust ESDM industry. I am excited to welcome Rajeev Khushu as the new Chairperson of IESA and I am very confident that he along with the new executive council will grow the ESDM ecosystem to the next level. Rajeev having wealth of experience with the Industry and Government institutions combined with his infectious energy will help in growing the ESDM industry and achieving the goal of a $1Tn economy. I take this opportunity to wish the very best Rajeev Khushu and the IESA Executive in their efforts to continue to drive the Indian ESDM ecosystem.”

IESA has been instrumental in working with the central and state government to bring out favorable policies to enable Indian electronics and semiconductor sector by driving numerous initiatives to bring awareness in the policy makers and working closely with them to help the industry overcome impediments for growth. IESA has also been at the helm towards new government initiatives like ‘Make in India’, ‘Start-up India’ and ‘Digital India’ and has given valuable consultations to international companies who have shown interest to set-up electronics and chip designing facilities in the country. The Executive Council will continue working towards achieving the vision laid down collectively by the association member community.

The New Executive Council also includes GuruMoorthy Ganesan, Arm Embedded Technologies Pvt Ltd, Pradeep Vajram, AlphaICs India Private Limited, Venkata Simhadri, MosChip Technologies, Sunny Malhotra, Toyota Tsusho Nexty Electronics India Pvt. Ltd, Pradip Thaker, Marvell India Pvt Ltd, Dr Sreeram Srinivasan, Syrma Technology Private Limited, and Bhavna Sethi, Micron Technology.

About IESA

IESA is the premier Industry association representing India’s Electronics & Semiconductor eco-system representing large MNCs, Indian Product and Services companies and Academia. It has a member base of 400+ companies and a large professional community. IESA acts as a trusted knowledge partner and advisor to the Central & State Governments in putting together policies & incentives for the growth of ESDM industry. www.iesaonline.org