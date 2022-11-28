India Emerges As Retailing Hotspot For Global Fashion Brands

28th Nov 2022, New Delhi: Post-covid markets recovery seems all-time high for retail brands. The crowded markets and malls have prompted many international brands to tilt their spotlight to India. The latest in the queue are Paris’s Marie Claire and another one is Swiss Brand which is keen to have a multifold presence in India in retail, clothing & other lifestyle products.

Both brands have taken up brand licensing as their preferred route to speed up their India penetration. The Global Brand Licensing Firm Bradford has received the mandates from both brands for their India entry.

Commenting on the India entry of Marie Claire, Roberto Bré, Marie Claire brand architecture partner told “The licensing model will help the brand have its presence across multiple new segments, which is propelled by an endeavor to bring in the best products and services to our consumer base and continue to grow our patrons across India,” “said.

Marie Claire, while having a significant presence across the globe in beauty cosmetics etc. is looking to launch its niche cosmetics range in India, later they will go with salons, and beauty & wellness academies as well. On the other hand, Swiss Brand provides travel equipment solutions to travelers worldwide and intends to capture a larger share of the Indian market with casual clothing such as t-shirts, shirts, jackets, trousers, jeans, shoes, socks, etc.

Richard Sosnoff (VP of Global Sales) of Swiss Brand said, “Since its establishment, Swiss Brand is a lifestyle brand created to provide innovative solutions for everyday life. We are excited to partner with Bradford India, believe that the licensing model will help the brand have a presence across multiple segments, which is driven by an effort to bring best-in-class innovative products to our customers and grow the Swiss Brand community across India.”

Mr. Sachin Goel, Executive Director & CEO, Bradford-India said, “Licensing is a multibillion-dollar market worldwide, and it is rapidly evolving in India. Because there is a high demand in the Indian market for the categories that Swiss Brand is bringing, licensing is an easy way for a brand like Swiss Brand to be a part of the growth story. Following a successful rollout, strategic partners are being solicited to license Swiss Brand in a variety of categories, with long-term vision and establish 150 Cr business within first 3 years”