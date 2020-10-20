India Energy Storage Week (IESW) 2020 to pave ways in accelerating the manufacturing and adoption of advanced energy storage and EV in India

India is on the path to become the largest market for advanced energy storage technologies within the next 5 years. It is undergoing exponential growth majorly driven by the existing demand for behind the meter stationary storage for inverter / UPS segment and rising demand for electric vehicles particularly 2 and 3W vehicles. Moreover, the recent schemes and initiatives by the central and state governments towards the adoption of EV have resulted in 20 percent jump in EV adoption in 2019-20 despite the slowdown witnessed due to COVID19. With a vision to further accelerate the growth in the energy and e-mobility sector, India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), India’s leading alliance on energy storage & e-mobility is all set to host its annual virtual conference and exhibition – India Energy Storage Week from 3rd – 6th November along with Pre – Conference Workshops on November 02, 2020.

With an intent to facilitate international trade, the eighth edition of IESA annual conference is expected to see global partnerships from 20+ countries, 50+ regulators & policy makers, 300+ industry leaders, 100+ partners & exhibitors, and 1000+ delegates. The conference is a dedicated effort towards bringing the key stakeholders together to make India a global hub for R&D and manufacturing. The vision is backed by eminent dignitaries from NITI Aayog, Department of Science & Technology (DST), The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and many more.

This year, IESA is all set to witness the mindshare from some of the most eminent speakers such as- Dr. Rahul Walawalkar (President, Customized Energy Solutions- India, Mr. Anant Nahata (MD, Exicom), Mr. Vijayanand Samudrala (MD, Amara Raja Batteries), Mr. Rakesh Malhotra (Founder, SAR Group and Livguard) , Mr. Vikram Gulati (Country Head, Toyota Kirloskar Motors Pvt. Ltd) , Dr. N. Kalaiselvi (Director, CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIR-CECRI), Mr. Rohit Modi (President & Country Head, SB Energy (Softbank Group), Mr. Sanjay Kumar Banga (President – Transmission and Distribution, Tata Power) , Mr. Brieux Boisdequin (Vice President, Automotive and Materials, BASF South Asia) and many more.

The conference stands to bring global expertise under one roof through the virtual event. The 5-day-long event will feature thought-igniting sessions on ‘Make in India, Global EV manufacturing ecosystem, Regulatory and policy on electric mobility, Skill Development and capacity building and many more’. With the recent developments related to COVID19 and government announcement of energy storage manufacturing as a new Champion Sector, IESW 2020 garners more significance this year.

Two parallel energy storage workshop tracks will allow delegates to learn from hands-on experience of industry leaders and will provide an in-depth understanding of advanced technologies and solutions.

Debi Prasad Dash, Executive Director, IESA said, “The continually rising momentum of Electric Vehicles (EV), combined with the recent developments and strong future targets of the EV sector has fueled the demand for energy storage systems within the country, calling for rigorous policy measures to boost EV manufacturing. A proposal drafted by NITI Aayog said India could slash its oil import bills by as much as $40 billion by 2030 if electric vehicles were widely adopted. Though there has been a consistent focus on reducing oil dependence and cutting down on pollution, it can only be materialized when there are enough investments in manufacturing and infrastructure such as charging stations.”

“Through IESW, we aim to address the challenges and opportunities in the sector in order to robust the growth by bringing together global leaders and stakeholders to uncover the possibilities of making India a global hub of EV manufacturing in time to come.” he further added.

As part of the 5-day-long event, IESA will host Energy Storage Innovation workshop on 2nd Nov in association with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) for startups in the energy storage, e-mobility, clean energy, and clean transportation sectors and a global startup outreach program during the Investor Summit on 6th November in association with TiE global, New Energy Nexus, Startup India, MeitY start-up hub, and VJTI- TBI. The ten global startups will be selected for start-up pitch at India Energy Storage & EV Investment summit; out of which top 3 selected startups will get 1-year complementary IESA membership and mentorship from IESA Leadership Council.

IESA is organizing a session on hydrogen economy and India/Nordic collaboration on 2nd Nov in association with Innovation Norway and Business Finland. Similarly, IESA also partnered with the Department for International Trade, British High Commission, Scotland development International, The New Energy, and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) for bilateral corporation business networking at IESW.

India Energy Storage Alliance recognizes women who are contributing significantly to the clean energy, mobility, and technology industry both in India and globally. In-line with the same, IESW will be hosting a dedicated session on Women in Energy Storage and EV Forum on 4th Nov.

IESW will also host the 4th IESA Industry Excellence Awards recognizing the best in Energy storage, Electric Vehicle and Microgrid industry in India. The 2020 IESA Industry Excellence Awards has expanded the market segments and award categories to include EV charging infrastructure, Microgrids, along with Energy storage and Electric vehicle markets. With this, IESA aims to acknowledge all the companies & Industry stalwarts, those have made their mark in the industry during the past year through technology innovation, market leadership, competitive strategy etc.

IESW is a flagship international conference & expo by India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) incorporated in 2019, which was earlier Energy Storage India (ESI) since 2013. It is India’s premier B2B networking & business event focused on renewable energy, advanced batteries, alternate energy storage solutions, electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, and microgrids ecosystem. IESW is hosted by Customized Energy Solutions.