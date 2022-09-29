India Expo conferred with National Tourism Award 2018-2019 for Best Standalone Convention Centre

Chennai, 29th September 2022– India Exposition Mart Limited, one of the leading venue planners and providers in India that offers technology-driven, world-class facilities and safety standards suitable for hosting international business-to-business exhibitions, conferences, congresses, product launches, and promotional events, was awarded the National Tourism Award 2018-2019 for the “Best Standalone Convention Centre” for its Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida at the National Tourism Awards 2022 that was held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on September 27,2022.

The event saw the presence of Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, his Excellency Vice-President of India; Shri G. Krishna Reddy, Hon’ble Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region of India, Govt. of India, Shri Ajay Bhatt, Hon’ble Minister of State for Tourism, Govt. of India and Shri Arvind Singh, IAS, Secretary (Tourism), Govt. of India along with other dignitaries. 81 awards were given highlighting the achievements of the Industry.

On receiving the award Rakesh Kumar, Chairman, India Exposition Mart Ltd stated “It has been a great honour for IEML to receive this prestigious award. The venue is ISO 9001:2015, 14001:2015 and 45001:2018 certified build up complex of 2,34,453.29 sq meters in Greater Noida, which is a prominent destination for MICE events in the country. -It houses 800 permanent showrooms, has 14 multipurpose halls, 29 meeting rooms, 4 open areas, 4 specialty restaurants, a foreign exchange outlet and parking for more than 2000 cars. As of December 31, 2021, our Expo Centre and Mart had an exhibition area of 73,308 square meters.”

Additionally, states “We propose to expand our existing infrastructure facilities by setting up a 128 rooms guest house inside its premises. Keeping our energy saving objectives in mind we have 3GW Solar Power Generation plant installed and provided an uninterrupted power supply of 34 MW. We have also ventured into the virtual event route and as of December 31, 2021, we had managed 24 virtual events spread over 113 days. As per the Mordor Report in our IPO DRHP, the India event and exhibition market was valued at $3,326.04 mn in 2020 and is expected to reach $6,740.63 mn by 2026. By virtue of having more than 15 years of experience in the Indian exhibition markets, we believe we are well positioned to be able to identify and respond to the needs of participants in different markets/sectors by offering advanced and up to date solutions for the majority of the events in the organized events business line.”

Some of the events that have taken place at the venue are the Indian Handicrafts and Gifts Fair, Elecrama, Auto Expo – The Motor Show, CPHI&P-MEC, Print Pack. We have on average managed and organised approximately 170 events (including trade events) in the last five fiscals. As of December 31, 2021 we had an order book of ₹ 1,215.23 million from different exhibitions.

