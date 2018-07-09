India to gear up for Industrial Internet Of Things (IIoT) revolution

Article by Sajiv Nath, MD, Yokogawa India Ltd

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) revolution is being heralded by Make in India, Industrial 4.0, Smart Factories that are equipped to support IIoT evolution. McKinsey Global Institute estimates that IIoT will have a potential global economic impact of upto $6.2 trillion by 2025. Having said that IIoT is all set to change the face of manufacturing by enabling the acquisition accessibility of an enormous amount of data at far greater speeds and far more efficiently as before. A number of innovative companies have started Industry 4.0 initiatives and driving IIoT projects to make their factories ‘smart’.

Otherwise called the Industrial Internet, IIoT joins machine learning and huge information innovation, bridling the sensor information, machine-to-machine (M2M) correspondence and computerisation advancements that have been present in modern setting for a considerable length of time.

At the end of the day use of IIoT in modern conditions like paper production plants, power, oil and gas plants and production lines will enable organisations to process significantly big data speedily, which can be utilised to diminish waste and inefficiencies. Gathering process information on weights, temperatures,flow rates, RPM, vibration and other specialised information will permit IIoT programming to make plants more effective, more secure, and more dependable. There’s a tremendous amount of upside with IIoT in manufacturing. With IIoT, we’re taking the knowledge that we have gained in the data centres and putting it into practise in the factories. This empowers all parts of the business, from materials administration to tasks and upkeep to generation and completing, to winding up thereby driving down the manufacturing expenses.

IIoT is driven by the fact that machines are more efficient than the humans at capturing and communicating data with accuracy and consistency. The data thus aids organisations in pinpointing and resolving issues in less time thereby saving cost thereby supporting business intelligence initiatives of the company. IIoT holds huge relevance and potential essentially in manufacturing where the thrust is on sustainability, green practices, supply chain efficiency and quality control.

OUR PREPAREDNESS

In this rapidly changing world, one place where momentous change is being felt is the industrial automation field. Thanks to the advent of big data, cloud computing, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Industry 4.0, and artificial intelligence, a digital transformation is underway that is changing every facet of how businesses operate. At Yokogawa, we offer IIoT solutions that address such challenges by “synaptically”connecting a plant’s operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) infrastructure.

Our company particularly well known as a provider of high-availability systems for mission critical applications. With an enterprise automation framework that enables the convergence of OT with IT, Yokogawa is able to offer predictive analysis and other tools and techniques that will generate great returns by optimizing plant operations.

We are well prepared to support client’s IIoT demands and solutionswhich are categorised based on major concerns that our customers have with the operations at their plants and other facilities they are as follows:

IIoT Solutions for Efficiency-Solutions that help customers reduce their energy consumption, control production processes more efficiently, enhance product quality, and improve the efficiency of their supply chains. We strongly believe that efficiency is the key

IIoT Solutions for Safety & security – This encompasses cybersecurity and other solutions that can help plants operate safely and securely.

IIoT Solutions for Availability & Reliability – These are solutions that make use of sensors, big date and other emerging technologies that improves availability and reliability.

Though the concept of IIoT is known to Indian companies its adoption will take some time though we have witnessed industry verticals like energy, FMCG, logistics along with few others who were quick to embrace the same. Presently, IIoT is being reckoned as one of the leading technology trends in India. As India progresses towards a digital revolution we can safely conclude the implementation of internet technology in the industrial sector is set to boom in the coming years.