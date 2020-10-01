India Grill at Hilton Garden Inn, New Delhi / Saket introduces Buffet on the table.

New Delhi, 30thvSep, 2019 – Hilton Garden Inn, Delhi/Saket, has launched Buffet on the table at the fine-dining restaurant, India Grill. Curated by Executive chef Vineet Bahuguna, the buffet offers world cuisine at pocket-friendly prices.

Designed to extend the fine-dining experience, the new buffet menu offers an array of food options where guests can experience unlimited food on the table consisting of a wide selection of world cuisines including Indian, Continental, Oriental and Asian. Upholding Hilton’s exceptional service standards, the new menu boasts of high quality, fresh ingredients and includes choicest dishes such as Grilled Fish of the day, Mix veg in hot Garlic Sauce, Kung pao Chicken, Subz Ki Tikki, Apple Pie to name a few.

Speaking on the launch of the new concept of Buffet on the table, Mr Sujith Herbert, General Manager of Hilton Garden Inn (Saket), said, “We are committed to creating delightful food experiences for all our guests at India Grill, Hilton Garden Inn, New Delhi/ Saket. Keeping the safety of our valued guests in mind, we introduced the personalized buffet experience right on the table. We welcome guests as we offer an array of dishes to satisfy every preference and appetite while following all hygiene protocols.

India Grill’s “Buffet on the table” offers 1+1 @ INR 2600 AI, starts from 15th September, 20.

Keeping up with the dining traditions of India, India Grill extends fine dining experience and warm hospitality to all its guests. With its elegant interiors and aesthetically lit spaces, the pleasing ambience is a perfect and safe destination for an enriching food escape with family and friends.

Location: India Grill Restaurant, Hilton Garden Inn, Delhi/Saket

Time: Monday to Sunday from 12:30 – 3:30 pm; 7:00 to 10:30 pm

For more information about Hilton Garden Inn New Delhi/Saket or to make a reservation, please visit

Website: – www.newdelhisaket.hgi.com

Facebook- www.facebook.com/hgisaket/

Instagram – @hiltongardeninnnewdelhiskt