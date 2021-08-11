India INX expands product portfolio and permit trading in international stocks

Mumbai: The India International Exchange (IFSC) Limited (India INX), India’s first international exchange based in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) has announced it will add international stocks to trading, including shares from major US-listed companies via its wholly owned subsidiary India INX Global Access IFSC Limited (“Global Access”). It proposes to offer stocks from the US, Canada, UK, Europe, Australia, and Japan, covering about 80 percent of the investing universe.

Eventually, India INX will in the first phase provide access to over 130 exchanges across 31 countries worldwide covering global exchanges in America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa. Some of the exchanges to be offered are NYSE, Nasdaq, LSE, Canadian Securities Exchange, Toronto Stock Exchange, BATs Europe, Euronext France and Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Shri Ashishkumar Chauhan, Chairman, India INX, said “Under the LRS route, resident individuals can use the India INX platform to transact and invest in global stocks in an easy and convenient manner. The addition of global stocks is a significant step that will bring further investment into the region from investors seeking contracts with a strong emphasis on liquidity and investability.”

India INX will roll-out the functional details in terms of specifications about the products and will also soon launch trading in international stocks. Members of India INX can access this facility at no additional membership costs. Cost-efficient trading, simple clutter-free interface, leading technological platform, and expansive product scope including stocks, indices, bonds, derivatives, and hybrids are just a few of the features that Indian investors can look forward to trading in international markets via India INX Global Access.