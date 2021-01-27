India is an important market for our business growth plans -Acon Optics Communication Inc

Acon Optics Communication Inc, a leading manufacturer & solution provide for Fibre Optical Components Industry is specialized in manufacturing of FTTA Hybrid Patch cord, CPRI Patch cord, MPO Connector / Adaptor, LC Connector / Adaptor, SC Connector / Adaptor, LC HD Uniboot Connector, LC Quad Inner Shutter, MT Ferrule MM 12F / MPO Connector, SC-LC Transverter, PLC Splitter, FTTA Solution, MPO/MTP Solution, Data Center Solution, 36 – 432 Port Panel Module, Splicing tray.

ACON OPTICS has more than 20 years of design and manufacturing capabilities with specialties such as in passive fiber optics interconnect and optical components for solutions in telecommunications, data center, fiber to the antenna, fiber to the home etc. Our product coverage includes single-mode or multi-mode ferrules, connectors, adapters, and patchcords. ACON OPTICS aims to be your reliable partner in providing innovative design and products to meet your future solutions.

Product Offerings:

MPO connector & MT Ferrule:

ACON OPTICS is featuring a revolutionary multiple fibers MPO connectors whose MT ferrule has a low insertion loss of 0.35dB (Max) that meets the IEC 61755-3-31 standards. Our MPO connectors can support 40G/100G/200G needs. This connector is essential for Data Center and high density applications.

LC Mini Connector 32mm:

ACON OPTICS has developed a new LC connector which has an 18mm space saving as compared to the current connectors in the market. Its short boot design provides space saving for adapting front panel cabling. This connector is essential for 5G related applications to Tele and Data communications, FTTx (fiber to the x) deployment.

LC BTW (behind the wall) connector 25mm

ACON OPTICS has created the world’s smallest LC behind the wall connector which is 50% shorter in connector length as compared to the standard LC connector. It is a significant space saving on back end of panel and small cassette for data center application.

Data Center Application

ACON OPTICS product line for Data Center applications includes multiple fibers MPO product line, LC mini connector line, LC 8 port adapter and LC inner shutter adapter.

Market Prospects in India

The company anticipates India as a potential market with increasing demand for our category. Also, the company plans to expand its business portfolio by reaching out to all fiber patch cord assembly companies and total solution company to use AOPT’s products. The company is likely to partner with those companies offering patch cord production line and involved in FTTA/FTTH/data center business.

Some of the company’s key product offerings in the Indian market include Fiber optic connector/adapter/patch cords.