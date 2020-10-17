India is gradually moving towards an Economy based on Clean Energy

India is becoming a leader in CNG, there has been a significant transition with the need to move towards cleaner fuels like CNG, ethanol, biodiesel, and electric vehicles, deliberated Mr. Tarun Kapoor, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Government of India in the Inaugural Session of ‘Alternative Fuel Technology for Vehicles: A Cure-all for Sustainable Mobility’ organized by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry in association with CSIDC, Govt of Chhattisgarh, in its first-ever “AFT Virtual Expo & Conclave 2020” with Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Government of India, as the partnering Ministry.

Mr. Tarun Kapoor mentioned that we need to ensure that CNG is available and affordable ensuring that vehicles are modelled to incorporate CNG smoothly. Discussing city gas distribution, he shared that there is significant work happening especially in the infrastructure so that CNG is seamlessly available. We will be doing a pilot project in Delhi on HCNG that will improve efficiency and reduce emissions drastically.

Talking about ethanol, he mentioned that by the next year, we want to take a jump in the ethanol production and we are planning to introduce E12 and E15 shortly. Gradually, we will have blended petrol all over the country and moving to a higher percentage. We have to make pure ethanol available that is happening in several countries and, some countries also have multi-fuel vehicles like Brazil. There is a pilot project which will be implemented for pure ethanol that will take place in Pune shortly.

Mr. Kapoor deliberated about the need to make biodiesel affordable and freely available. On the sector of compressed biogas, he discussed that it’s an area of focus as it’s important for the agriculture sector and, there is a huge source available in the country. He also discussed the projects undertaken by the government for setting up biogas plants that will help in producing a large quantity of biogas that will also flow in the city gas distribution network making it available along with CNG.

On Electric Vehicles, the oil marketing companies are available to facilitate and, we are looking forward to better swapping coming to the petrol station, retail outlets, putting up electric charging. We look forward to work closely with the industry so that we can go forward, said Mr. Kapoor.

Mr. P Arun Prasad, Managing Director, CSIDC, Government of Chhattisgarh giving an outlook about the bioenergy and the initiatives and schemes undertaken by the Government of Chhattisgarh to promote bioethanol by using the surplus of rice available in the state that is increasing investors and promoting the production of bioethanol. We have made it a high priority project for Chhattisgarh and, we have the raw material to produce a large amount of ethanol. He highlighted that the energy sector will be one of the core components in making India Self-Reliant.

Mr. E S Ranganathan, Director-Marketing, Gail India Ltd while discussing the increase in the production of diverse variety automobile vehicles mentioned that LNG has been adopted by many parts of the world and in some parts of India. He also mentioned the steps undertaken to increased LNG infrastructure especially in the highways and key road links. Talking about the potential of bio fuel and biogas, he discussed the advantages and increased usage of these alternative sources of energy. He highlighted the need to have electric vehicles in the country that will help to curb pollution.

Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry in is his presidential address deliberated about Alternative Fuel Technology (AFT) that will help in ensuring cleaner alternatives for mobility and will help in reflecting the commitment for Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) as mandated by the United Nations. He discussed the advantages of AFT that is a clean, green, and cost-effective alternative to the other fuels and technologies at the same time giving a strong possibility of convergence of the stakeholders for exploring the opportunities with AFT for favourable social-environmental impact and sustainable commercial uses.

Mr. Aggarwal mentioned that India is one of world’s fastest growing economy having significant bearings with the adoption of a sustainable model of transportation and environmental protection. With the government intervening and taking up the matter seriously, to curb the urban pollution and attain sustainable mobility, Mr Aggarwal lauded the initiatives taken by the Government of Chhattisgarh that is leading in promoting Ethanol and other key components for ensuring sustainable mobility.

Talking about the future growth of the Electric Vehicle market, he mentioned that India has the potential to become one of the largest Electric Vehicles (EVs) markets in the world, with the government push for the segment to curb pollution. India has one of the biggest fleet of natural gas vehicles in the world with the highest Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) growth potential in the world and with the Central and the State Governments aiming to bring electric and hybrid vehicles on the road, it is sure to ignite the growth in the industry soon.

Mr. Shashank Rastogi, Chairman, Chhattisgarh State Chapter, PHD Chamber gave a formal vote of thanks to all the delegates and discussed the significance of Chhattisgarh State in providing non-fossil alternative fuel for vehicles.

Mr. Sanjeev Gupta, Chairman, Power, Renewable & Alternate Energy Committee, PHD Chamber discussed the various programs, initiatives, and other virtual high profile events organized by the Committee ensuring that PHD Chamber standing in full support with the government in building an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.

The session was moderated by Dr. Yogesh Srivastav, Principal Director, PHD Chamber, and concluding remarks & formal vote of thanks was extended by Mr. Saurabh Sanyal, Secretary- General, PHD Chamber and attended by other industry stalwarts pan-India & outside India.