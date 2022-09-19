India is moving in the direction of becoming self-reliant and globally competitive with Industry 4.0, said Shri B B Swain, Secretary, Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Govt. of India.

Shri B B Swain, Secretary, Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Govt. of India, mentioned that we are moving in the direction of becoming self-reliant and globally competitive. Hand Holding has been provided to the MSME sector through various government schemes and initiatives. Industry 4.0 promises better skilling and training of MSMEs to gain substantial economic benefits. He addressed some of the challenges in this area that needs to be addressed on a priority basis like up gradation of technology which will act as a key enabler in the development of the sector.

Dr. Sujata Chaklanobis, Scientist ‘G’ & Head,(CRTDH, PACE & A2K+ schemes) and In-Charge – Central Electronics Limited and Consultancy Development Centre, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, Ministry of Science and Technology, talked about industrial evolution happening since ages. She said our aim is to make manufacturing more agile to reach consumer satisfaction. She talked about four enablers that can transform traditional manufacturing into advanced manufacturing which are new processes, new infrastructure, new mindset, and new processes.

Mr.Umashankar Prasad, Director & Head (HRM & Industry 4.0), National Productivity Council said Industry 4.0 just cannot be implied to the MSME sector but also across other sectors too. He deliberates upon four approaches important for industry 4.0 which are connecting, communicating, computing, and collaborating. Manufacturing is a core of economic growth and the progress of every sector is driven by manufacturing, added Mr.Umashankar Prasad.

Mr. Pradeep Multani, President, PHDCCI, said that Industry 4.0 is all about the optimization of smart, flexible supply chains, factories, and distribution models where machines capture and convey more data via machine-to-machine communications and to human operators. All of this aims at enabling businesses to make quicker, smarter decisions, all while minimizing costs. This in turn will increase manufacturing productivity, shift economics, foster industrial growth, and modify the profile of the workforce —ultimately changing the competitiveness of companies and regions, said, Mr. Pradeep Multani.

Mr. Dev Prakash Goel, Co-Chair, MSME, Committee, PHDCCI, said that flexibility, cost efficiency, quality etc. are some of the major benefits of industry 4.0 adoption in SMEs. Industry 4.0 technologies will help India’s manufacturing sector to manage and optimize all aspects of manufacturing processes and supply chain.

Mr. Saurabh Sanyal, Secretary General, PHDCCI, mentioned that Industry 4.0 elevates digital technology to a whole new level by bridging the physical and digital worlds via the Internet of Things, big data, analytics, cloud, autonomous robots, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and augmented reality, as well as real-time data access and with this also presented a formal vote of thanks.

Dr. Jatinder Singh, Assistant Secretary-General moderated the session.

