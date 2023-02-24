“India & Japan share the same values & culture” said Yasukata Fukahori

Mumbai, 24 February 2023: “Spiritual closeness between India and Japan is very deep. Indian people and Japanese people can understand each other. Relations between the two countries are the closest in the world. India and Japan are natural allies” said Yasukata Fukahori, Consul-General of Japan in Mumbai.

Yasukata Fukahori was speaking at the second edition of ABP Network’s “Ideas of India” Summit 2023, on the topic of “India and Japan, Seventy Years of Friendship.” The summit has brought together policymakers, cultural ambassadors, industry experts, celebrities, and business leaders to discuss the critical role of India during the global churn and changing dynamics.

Commenting on the future of Indo-Japanese economic ties, Fukahori, said, “I predict a bright future between India and Japan economically.”

He further added, “Achieving the 5 trillion yen investment target in India within the next five years seems attainable. There is optimism that investments will continue to flow into India, and the cultural closeness between the nations also aids in this endeavor,”

The second edition of ABP Network’s “Ideas of India” Summit is being held on the theme “Naya India: Looking Inward, Reaching Out.” Along with global leaders, 60 eminent national and international speakers will share the stage this time. The two-day event primarily addresses India’s stand as a burgeoning economy and global leader in shaping the future.