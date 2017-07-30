India Kids Fashion Week brings Soha Ali Khan

India’s most iconic kids’ fashion event, India Kids Fashion Week (IKFW) in association with Asian Paints – Kids World and Sony YAY! is back with the 2017 edition in Delhi. India Kids Fashion Week is an initiative by Event Capital (A Laqshya Media Group Company) and Craftworld Events. The fashion show will showcase the creations of various designers and brands catering to kids’ fashion. The show will be held in Delhi on 29th and 30th July at Radisson Blu, Dwarka.

This year, mom-to-be Soha Ali Khan will be walking the ramp at IKFW Delhi for the brand Enchanted Velvet while actor Darsheel Safary will be walking the ramp for Aamayra. Other brands that will be showcasing their collections are KidZania, Brat N Pret, Tiber Taber, Papa Jama, Azzurra Kids, BIBA Girls, Gini and Jony, Kids Around and Kirti Rathore.

India Kids Fashion Week is a signature affair to position India on the map of the fashion industry for ‘Kids’. This year India Kids Fashion Week has partnered with The Smile Foundation, a non-profit organization based in New Delhi. The kids from the foundation will be walking the ramp for the brand, Papa Jama. The Smile Foundation aims to empower underprivileged children, youth, and women through relevant education, innovative healthcare, and market-focused livelihood programs. Also, the kids will get to enjoy the company of Guru aur Bhole, the Sony YAY! toons, who will walk the ramp alongside kids.

After the Delhi edition this week, the Mumbai edition of IKFW will be held on 12th and 13th August at The LaLit in Mumbai.

Mr. Manoj Mahla, Owner Craftworld Events, said, “India Kids Fashion Week is not just a fashion show. It is about the special bonds that everyone forms with one another through this unique event. We would like to thank all our designers, brands, sponsors, children and parents for being part of IKFW”

Mr. Deepak Choudhary, Founder, and Director, Event Capital said, “Smile Foundation has been doing commendable work to bring about positive changes in the lives of underprivileged children and it brings us great honor to be associated with them at IKFW this year. We are very excited to have the kids from Smile Foundation walk the IKFW ramp this year and hope that the platform allows them to shine a little brighter than they already do.”

Mr. Sanjeev Dham, COO, Smile Foundation said, “Smile Foundation believes in civic driven change, under which we continuously strive to sensitize the privileged mass of the country so that they come forward and participate in eradicating problems in the areas we work. I am thankful to India Kids Fashion Week to share our vision to raise awareness on these issues through the medium of entertainment. ”