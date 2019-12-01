India Luxury Show - Model Audition @ Make Me Up Festival.

Make Me Up, an intellectual property by Touchwood Group & Vibgyor Brand Services thrives to build a space wherein beauty is in the limelight and in association with India Luxury Foundation presents ‘Make Me Up Festival – Everyone Beautiful’ conducted its models’ audition at The Grandreams, Nehru Place where models from all over India turned up and they were shortlisted based on their ramp walk, confidence, and personality. The prominent names of fashion fraternity like Rina Dhaka, Charu Parashar, Leena Singh to name a few witnessed the mega models audition.

Gaurav Grover, Founder and Chairman, India Luxury Foundation uttered “Make Me Up Festival is India’s first platform for the whole beauty industry which will bring every beauty lover under one roof. As we know that makeup is incomplete without good clothes and vice versa so being a luxury partner, It’s an honor for us that we are bringing leading designers of the country like Rina Dhaka, Leena Singh, Charu Parashar and Samant Chauhan at one platform.

Kanika Bablani, Associate Director, Touchwood Group & brainchild behind Make Me Up Festival, “An experiential space wherein everyone associated with beauty, gets to have a fling with newer opportunities each day; grateful to all designers & super MUAs like Gomit Chopra, Ratika Vaish, Mansi Lakhwani, Niti Luthra honouring the day. I am overwhelmed to see such a magnificent response today”

Ankur Kalra, MD, Vibgyor Brand Services and Co-promoter of Make Me Up quoted “With the Indian Beauty Industry expected to reach USD 20 BN by the year 2025, we thought this would be an apt time to create a platform that not just brings all related to this industry under one platform, but will also be a move at organising the overall industry. An event like this brings forward the super talented folks we have around us. Veteran designers like Rina Dhaka, Samant Chauhan being on the panel is such a delight and an honour worth flaunting!”