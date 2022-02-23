India Protection Quotient rises to 50 revealing strong financial security; tepid growth in life insurance ownership and awareness

23rd February 2022, New Delhi: Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. (“Max Life”/ “Company”) in partnership with Kantar today launched the fourth edition of the India Protection Quotient survey (IPQ)*. Conducted entirely online, the India Protection Quotient 4.0 surveyed 5,729 respondents across 25 Indian cities [between 10 December 2021 to 14 January 2022], making this one of the most comprehensive financial studies carried out during the recent wave of Covid-19.

With increasing immunization coverage and a growing positive outlook beyond Covid-19, the ‘Protection Quotient’ of urban India has moved 3 points to 50, witnessing a gradual rise from previous IPQ editions. The trend line reflects steady growth in the country’s overall financial protection that has led to prioritizing financial security overall aspects.

The survey indicates a marginal increase in urban India’s knowledge index from 68 to 69, while the security index increased by 5 points to 56%. Metros, Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities also witnessed an increase in the protection index, while Tier 2 saw a significant rise in life insurance awareness from 61 to 68. This indicates a strong potential in Tier 2 markets for life insurance adoption.

Term insurance witnessed an uptake in the last two years, with ownership rising to a significant 43% from 39% last year. The survey also reflects increased ownership of other life-insurance products amongst urban Indians such as savings and market-linked plans.