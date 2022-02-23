India Protection Quotient rises to 50 revealing strong financial security; tepid growth in life insurance ownership and awareness

23rd February 2022, New Delhi: Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. (“Max Life”/ “Company”) in partnership with Kantar today launched the fourth edition of the India Protection Quotient survey (IPQ)*. Conducted entirely online, the India Protection Quotient 4.0 surveyed 5,729 respondents across 25 Indian cities [between 10 December 2021 to 14 January 2022], making this one of the most comprehensive financial studies carried out during the recent wave of Covid-19.
With increasing immunization coverage and a growing positive outlook beyond Covid-19, the ‘Protection Quotient’ of urban India has moved 3 points to 50, witnessing a gradual rise from previous IPQ editions. The trend line reflects steady growth in the country’s overall financial protection that has led to prioritizing financial security overall aspects.
The survey indicates a marginal increase in urban India’s knowledge index from 68 to 69, while the security index increased by 5 points to 56%. Metros, Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities also witnessed an increase in the protection index, while Tier 2 saw a significant rise in life insurance awareness from 61 to 68. This indicates a strong potential in Tier 2 markets for life insurance adoption.
Term insurance witnessed an uptake in the last two years, with ownership rising to a significant 43% from 39% last year. The survey also reflects increased ownership of other life-insurance products amongst urban Indians such as savings and market-linked plans.
Commenting on the launch of IPQ 4.0 survey, Prashant Tripathy, Managing Director and CEO, Max Life Insurance said, “The last two years have been indeed challenging due to the pandemic, but we also witnessed an upside with India developing financial resilience. This is evident from the insights in IPQ 4.0 that show a strong sense of financial security amongst urban Indians.”
He further added, “Despite the positive movement, the survey also indicates key challenges for the industry that need to be addressed. While India has realized the real value of term insurance, existing barriers are limiting efforts to drive increased awareness and adoption till the last mile. The IPQ study will help us create customer-centric measures to resolve these issues, while enabling collective responsibility to build a higher level of trust with customers.”
Soumya Mohanty, Managing Director and CCO, Kantar Insights, South Asia remarked on the findings of the survey, “India Protection Quotient is an important financial signifier for the country, especially in the current times. With IPQ 4.0, we have administered a complete digital survey across a robust sample that has given us unique insights on how urban India has financially evolved. The one key outcome that emerges from the survey, is the significant increase in security levels of the urban milieu. Despite the unprecedented impact of Covid-19, this is an important indication of the growing financial consciousness in the country. We are happy to be partnering with Max Life Insurance as it continues to drive importance of life insurance across the country and hope the survey findings can outline the way forward for the insurance industry.”