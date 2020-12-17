India Reinforces Position as Innovation Hub in South and South East Asia, Says New Clarivate Report

New Delhi, December 17, 2020 – Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced the release of a new report on Innovation in South and South East Asia. The report Innovation in South and South East Asia revealed that 64% of the 235 leading innovators are Indian organizations, reinforcing India’s position as a regional research and innovation hub. Governments and academic institutions in the region are pivotal to enabling innovation. They constitute 57% of the top innovators in the report.

Science, technology and innovation are at the forefront of South and South East Asian countries’ national agendas. The Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) Plan of Action on Science, Technology and Innovation (2016 to 2025)[1] and ASEAN IPR Action Plan (2016 to 2025)[2] show why and how science, technology and intellectual property (IP) can contribute to national and regional socio-economic development goals. At a national level, the Indian government has identified innovation as a priority, with initiatives such as Innovate India, a platform for showcasing innovation. The concerted policy push by governments and new initiatives from IP offices in the region to encourage IP investment and make IP protection more affordable are encouraging a culture of innovation and IP.

South and South East Asian innovators identified in the report saw their inventions rise by 10% year on year between 2014 and 2018.

Jeff Roy, President, IP Group, Clarivate, said, “South and South East Asia are of the most dynamic and diverse regions in the world and innovation is key to their future growth. At Clarivate, we believe that human ingenuity, through innovation, can change the world. We focus on better serving innovation hubs and helping our customers and partners around the world to more effectively operate in fast-growing regions and hubs when it comes to Intellectual Property. As a trusted partner to academic institutions, government organizations, nonprofits and corporations in the region and worldwide, we will continue to support our customers to deliver life-changing innovations.”

Download the report ‘Innovation in South and South East Asia’.