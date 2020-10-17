India Runway Week Virtual edition Season 2

The maker of the first-ever virtual fashion week in the country is all set to roll with its second season, India Runway Week will be back in action from October 18 to October 21, 2020, with an amazing line-up of young & Veteran designers.

India Runway Week virtual edition of season 2 will not be streaming pre-shot fashion films like other fashion weeks but it will be streaming fashion shows by designers on various India Runway Week social media Platforms.

Designers like Laconet Hemant, Amit GT, Ashima Leena, Charu Prashar, Jaivik Nari, Anand Bhushan, Virtues by Viral Ashish & Vikrant, Poonam Bhagat, Ekam, Chandrani Singh Flora, Abhinav Mishra, Varija Bajaj, Saaj by Ankita, Peeli Kothi by Ambica and many more will showcase their collections.

Viewers will also witness Avon Watch me now show which will present Avon of today and its purpose to transform women’s lives for the better. Avon Watch me now show will be presented by Designer Poonam Dubey and the showstopper will be our own desi Rihanna, ‘Ranee Kujur’.

Avinash Pathania, Founder, IFFD, said “We started this virtual fashion week in 2019 under India Runway Week banner, before anyone. This time we will set a benchmark to it and I promise you that at India Runway Week, Virtual Edition of Season 2, you will get to witness hundred per cent virtual fashion shows”