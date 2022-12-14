India secures 2 Silver, 3 Bronze and 13 Medallion for Excellence Medals in WorldSkills Competition 2022

Bengaluru, December 14 2022: WorldSkills Competition, the largest skills competition in the world, is the gold standard for skills excellence, showcasing the value of skills, raises the recognition of skilled professionals worldwide. It is conducted once in two years and this year the competition was conducted in a decentralized mode from September 3, 2022, to November 28, 2022, across Europe, North America, and East Asia. Indian teams participated in 12 countries/20 cities.

Skills being the foundation of modern life, from the houses we live in, to the societies we create, is the result of skills. They are the driving force behind successful careers and companies, thriving industries, and economies. Skills keep the world working and the world’s Vocational Education and Training (VET) leaders unite as Members and partners of WorldSkills to advance skills promotion within their own country and region, and around the world. In India, the selection of candidates who represent India on this global stage is carried forward by National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under the aegis of Ministry of Skill Development and Corporation (MSDE) through IndiaSkills Competition, the country’s biggest skill competition.

This year, the WorldSkills competition witnessed overwhelming participation from India in 50 skills with 56 competitors, 50 experts, 11 interpreters and seven team managers, led by Col Arun Chandel, Vice President of WorldSkills India, displaying their talents across industries, spanning across several job roles such as hotel receptionist, mechatronics, bakery, web technologies and more. The participation ranged across 50 skills wherein six skills comprised a team of two competitors each. Among the 56 competitors, 19% (11 competitors) were women which suggests that more women candidates are coming forward and developing skills through global training standards and 20% (12 candidates) were qualified from Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

India secured 11th position in the WorldSkills Competition 2022 (WSC 2022) as compared to the 13th position in 2019, winning 2 Silver Medals, 3 Bronze Medals, and 13 Medallions of Excellence. This win suggests the surge in awareness among youth, trainers, and other key stakeholders in the skill ecosystem about participating in the competition which inspires young people to develop a passion for skills and pursuing excellence, through competitions.

It was a standout performance by our female competitors by winning a Silver Medal in Patisserie and Confectionary skill, 1 Bronze Medal in Hotel Reception skill and 2 Medallions for Excellence in Hairdressing and Health & Social Care skill. Among the winners, Nandita Saxena won a silver medal in patisserie and confectionery trade and Anushree Srinivasan bagged a bronze medal in hotel reception skills. ITI qualified competitors also showcased a remarkable performance by winning 2 bronze medals, one each in Prototype modelling and Mechatronics skill apart from winning2 Medallions for Excellence in Autobody repair and Automobile technology skill. India continued its dominance in Water Technology skill by winning a Silver medal.

WorldSkills International also awarded a “Certificate of Merit” to our 7 subject matter experts for their distinguished contribution at the WorldSkills Competitions in skills viz. prototype modelling, hairdressing, bricklaying, autobody repair, beauty therapy, plastic die engineering and graphic design technology.

Summary of India’s performance in WorldSkills Competition 2022-

S. No Skill Name Medal State Training Institute/Organisation Competitor’s Education 1 Water Technology Praveen Giri Silver Odisha CV Raman Global University Pursuing B.Tech 2 Patisserie & confectionary Nandita Saxena Silver Karnataka Lavonne Academy India Diploma in Culinary Arts 3 Prototype Modelling Likith Kumar YP Bronze Karnataka Toyota Kirloskar ITI 4 Mechatronics Karthik Gowda Bronze Karnataka Toyota Kirloskar ITI Akhilesh N Karnataka Toyota Kirloskar ITI 5 Hotel Reception Anushree Srinivasan Bronze Tamil Nadu The Leela Graduation in Hotel Management 6 Graphic design technology Steven Harris Medallion Karnataka Design Skills Academy Pursuing B.Des, NIFT 7 Bakery Pratham Sharma Medallion Karnataka Lavonne Academy India 12th Standard 8 3d Digital gaming Art Abhinav Verma Medallion Uttrakhand Lakshya Digital Diploma in Animation 9 Information Network Cabling Vaisakh Medallion Kerala Optinext Technologies Pvt. Ltd B.Tech – Electronics 10 Web Technologies Advaith Medallion Kerala Design Skills Academy Pursuing B.Tech in AI 11 Jewellery Subasis Paul Medallion Tamil Nadu VB Jewellers High School 12 Autobody Repair Sonu Lather Medallion Haryana Maruti Suzuki ITI 13 Mobile Robotics Mohammad Siyad Medallion Kerala HunarPro Pursuing B.Tech Mohammad Faisal Kerala 14 Health and Social Care Saraswathy PV Medallion Tamil Nadu Vedanta Skills Pursuing B.Tech 15 Fashion Technology Divejya Medallion Maharashtra NIFT Pursuing M.Des, NID 16 Hairdressing Charmi Sen Medallion Rajasthan Blossam Kochchar Academy Entrepreneur, Hairdresser 17 Restaurant Services Subrat Patel Medallion Odisha WelcomeGroup of Hotel Administration Diploma in Hotel Administration 18 Automobile Technology Mohammad Salman Medallion Maharashtra Mahindra and Mahindra ITI

