India Shopped Big During Flipkart’s End Of Season Sale

Bengaluru – June 2022: As Flipkart’s End Of Season Sale 2022 concluded, it showed that India loved shopping for fashion brands and labels as sellers from across the country served millions of customers. Millions of customers shopped for fashion, accessories and lifestyle products pushing forward the economic growth for lakhs of sellers. This EOSS 2022 also saw the debut of a 24X7 live commerce initiative that connected brands, sellers and influencers with customers engaging in real-time. Over 10,000 brands and 2,00,000 sellers came together to offer 10 lakh+ styles of fashionable apparel and accessories for men, women and children.

The weeklong event, from June 10-17, saw customers across the country refreshing their wardrobes with the highest uptick in men’s t-shirts, jeans, formal & Wedding wear, Women Western Wear, Sarees, Shoes, Luggage, Handbags, shoes and watches. With the oncoming monsoon and pick-up of travel, raincoats, backpacks, handbags, suitcases and duffle bags saw a bolstered traction. As children across the country head back to school, increased demand for uniforms, badges and black shoes was also witnessed. Black was the most-shopped for color with over 16 lakh+ units sold. Western wear contributed to almost half of the demand pie which saw brands such as Puma, Adidas, U.S. Polo Assn., Roadster and Highlander being most preferred by customers.

As Indians become more health conscious, fitness and health products emerged as priority buys for consumers with over 70% of purchases accounting for sports goods including — running, gym, badminton and cricket shoes. Most purchases were made for western clothes with elevated demand for men’s casual T-shirts and formalwear while women preferred ethnic clothing and sarees as the new go-to fad. The top searched keyword this season was shoes.

Customers in cities such as Bengaluru, Kolkata, New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Guwahati and Muzaffarpur clocked the highest engagement. The platform witnessed a strong response from the states of Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra followed by Bihar and West Bengal.

Abhishek Maloo, Senior Director, Flipkart Fashion, said, “This year’s End Of Season Sale has been steeped in the spirit of the comeback of fashion, as we saw a resurgence in consumption and a drastic increase in engagement post the pandemic. We have continued to serve our customers with an expansive range of offerings supported by technology-led innovations such as 24*7 Live commerce, for the first time, enriching their shopping experience. Our efforts to uplift the entire fashion ecosystem also ushered in growth for thousands of homegrown fashion brands and sellers across the country.”

The live commerce initiative also saw close to 100 hours of engagement via live and video commerce, with Live shows run by Sellers that had maximum engagement and appealed the most to Bharat audience. Women fashion, kids clothing categories and footwear categories saw maximum engagement from customers during their live videos.