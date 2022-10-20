India Shops on Amazon This Festive Season; Hundreds of Small and Local Sellers Become Lakhpatis

October 20, 2022, Bangalore: Amazon announced today that its month-long Great Indian Festival (GIF) 2022 has seen the largest-ever shopping celebration for its sellers and brand partners on Amazon., bringing joy to millions of customers across the country. GIF 2022 started at midnight of Sep 22nd with Prime Early Access and went live for all customers on Sep 23rd. Customers loved crores of product selections from sellers on Amazon.in including unique products from lakhs of Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)

“We are deeply humbled to serve customers and enable sellers across Bharat this festive season. Small and medium businesses, startups, artisans, and women entrepreneurs offered a wide selection of products to our customers across India. We are delighted by the increase in new Prime member sign-ups and sellers joining us this festive season especially from tier 2-3 cities. As customers continue to reinforce their trust on Amazon as their preferred online shopping destination, this year they echoed ‘Amazon se liya’,” said Manish Tiwary, Country Manager – India Consumer Business, Amazon India.

Overall scale, reach, and customer response

Bharat shopped safely on Amazon. in with packages delivered to 99.6% serviceable pin codes; the farthest being Suspol Village in the Ladakh region

Customers experienced the Amazon Great Indian Festival in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bangla, and Marathi along with voice shopping in Hindi and English

Prime continues to thrill customers

1.2x higher Prime member signs ups vs 2021; 3 out of 5 signups coming from Tier2-3 towns/cities including, Agartala, Bellary, Cuttack, Warangal, Jalgaon, and Bhilwara

Received the highest single day of Prime sign-ups in the first 36 hours

1 out of 2 Prime members who shopped during the festive season are from tier 2 & 3 towns

Great Indian Festival ‘Seller-vibrations

More than 35,000 sellers saw their highest-ever single-day sales; over 650 sellers became crorepatis and 23,000 sellers became lakhpatis

Over 70% of sellers across India came from Tier 2-3 towns and cities

Over 4,000 sellers witnessed sales growth of 5X and more; 25 products were sold every second by our sellers with Home, Apparel, Beauty, and Kitchen categories being the popular categories for SMBs

Local Shops on Amazon:

Local Shops on Amazon sellers clocked a 2X growth vs average business day; sold over 8 products every minute

More than 340 local stores became lakhpatis during GIF 2022

Amazon Saheli:

Hundreds of women entrepreneurs participated in GIF; 6 products sold every minute under the Amazon Saheli program

Top product categories under Amazon Saheli Program include Apparel, Home and Kitchen, Shoes & Bags, Vitamins, Supplements, and Beauty

Amazon Karigar:

Thousands of Karigar sellers participated in GIF 2022 with 32 emporiums across 23 states garnering 1.3X growth vs average business day

Top product categories include Home, Apparel, Furniture, Kitchen, Grocery, and Footwear; most loved art forms were Rajasthani Kathputli, Wooden Craft and Block print.

SMBs saved more with Amazon Business

Business customers on Amazon had access to over 15 crore products with GST invoices along with a bonus business cashback, over and above the bank discount and other offers live on Amazon.in

Customers loved the specially curated business deals during GIF; we witnessed participation from over 4.75 lakh MSME buyers on Amazon Business

Over 6,000 sellers got their first ever B2B order on Amazon during GIF from customers across India

We witnessed more than 44% increase in new MSMEs who created a business account with Amazon Business during the Great Indian Festival as compared to 2021

Customers across the country shopped for everything big and small

Smartphones: As 5G smartphones become more affordable, the mid-range price segment saw a strong uptake here with around 80% sold in sub 15k category; More than 10 lakh customers bought smartphones for the first time on Amazon.in; customers preferred brands were Xiaomi, Samsung (M Series), realme, iQOO, OnePlus and Apple

Consumer Electronics: Laptops, Wearables, Headphones, and Tablets were most loved products with HP, boAt, Lenovo, Asus, Apple, Fireboltt, Noise and Sony being the preferred brands

Fashion: Over 15 lakh new customers shopped from Amazon Fashion and Beauty with 86% from tier 2 cities and beyond. Customers shopped for ethnic wear for women and men, men’s shoes, men’s shirts/t-shirts, and fashion jewelry spiked the most customer interest this festival season from brands including BIBA, Janasya, Max, Manyavar, Adidas, Crocs, Yellow Chimes, Zaveri Pearls and more.

Grocery and Consumables: Amazon Fresh orders grew by 29% vs GIF 2021; Popular products were Oils, Masalas, Dal, Biscuits and Snacks, Household Cleaning, and laundry essentials; popular brands across the festive period were Fortune, Tata Sampann, Aashirvaad, Vedaka, Surf Excel, Mother Dairy, Maggi, and Colgate, among others.

Flavour of the season: Customers across the country preferred shopping for festive essentials including decorative lights, dining sets, and home furnishings; Top home & kitchen brands that customers shopped for were Prestige, Bajaj, Crompton, Philips, Havells, Eureka Forbes, Pigeon by Stovekraft, Butterfly, Usha, and Hawkins

Large appliances received orders from 75% more pin codes vs average business day with Front load washing machines, high capacity double door refrigerators, and inverter ACs being preferred by customers

JustAskAlexa:

Alexa answered over 4 crore requests during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 to guide customers to product searches, event stores, deals, games, information about products, and more on the Amazon Android shopping app

Alexa answered around 1,000 customer queries every minute on the Amazon shopping app (Android only) during the Great Indian Festival

Customers purchased an Amazon Device (Echo, Fire TV, or Kindle) every 4 seconds during the Great Indian Festival;

Customers could afford more and save big this festive season

This festive season, shopping was made more affordable by offers from 7 Banks and 1 payment partner (RuPay); the offers were accessible to almost 80% of India’s credit card base and more than 90% of India’s debit card base

Every 8 out of 10 Shoppers had access to credit through products like Amazon Pay Later, Debit Card EMI, Credit Card EMI, NBFC EMI; introduced new options for customers to shop such as cardless EMI purchases on ICICI and HDFC.

1 out 4 purchases was made on EMI; 3 out of 4 EMI purchases were on No cost EMI

1.7X more customers shopped using Amazon Pay credit offerings compared to last year

3 out of 4 EMI shoppers came from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities

2.7X more customers signed up for credit instruments (Amazon Pay Later, Amazon Pay ICICI co-branded credit card) compared to the average business day

Amazon Pay Later registrations increased by 4X this festive season vs the average business day; With 6.5 lakh registrations during GIF 2022, Amazon Pay Later crossed the milestone of 60 lakh registrations

2.5X more customers signed up for Amazon Pay ICICI co-branded credit card during the festive event period

Customers loved redeeming their Diamonds and interacting with Influencers through Amazon Live

More than 1 crore customers visited the Diamonds page on their Amazon app; 22 lakh plus customers redeeming their Diamonds to avail cashback & win jackpots

During GIF 2022, Amazon.in conducted live streams with 150+ influencers with 50 lakh customers viewing the Amazon LIVE sessions

Customers stepped out in big way this festive season

1 travel or movie ticket was sold on Amazon.in every second during GIF

Customers saved big on their ticket bookings by not paying any additional fees on train ticket

Kolkata was the most travelled to destination followed by Goa for flight bookers on Amazon.in

Every year, tens and thousands of associates and partners across our Fulfilment Centers, Sortation Centers and Delivery Stations prepare for the Great Indian Festival. Our Fulfilment Centers, across 15 states provide 43 Mn cubic ft of storage space for seller inventory, we have Sortation Centers across 19 states and over 1950 Amazon-operated and partner delivery stations that are gearing up for the festive season, along with 28,000 I have Space partners and thousands of Flex partners ready to deliver smiles to customers across the country. Amazon India has recently strengthened its operational engagement with the Indian Railways, with more than 325 inter-city transportation lanes for the movement of customer packages. This is a 5X increase in railway lanes since it began working with the Indian Railways in 2019 and is one of the enablers for the company to offer 1-day and 2-day delivery promises to customers in the hinterlands of the country. With this expansion, Amazon India now ferries customer packages with the Indian Railways to cities in Maharashtra such as Nanded, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, and Aurangabad among others.

