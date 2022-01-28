India Skill Summit set to bring the industry leaders together Virtually on Feb 6

x

PUNE: The India Skill Summit, jointly hosted by Pune based FUEL, FUEL Future Skills Institute and India CSR, will be held virtually on February 6, 2022. The day-long forum will witness visionary politicians, renowned corporate leaders and CSR leaders as guests and speakers. This program assumes national importance as India has to make the skill sector more active and relevant this year.

Speakers and Guests

The summit will be inaugurated by Shri Basavaraj Bommai, Hon’ble Chief Minister, Govt. of Karnataka; and Shri Prakash Javadekar, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Pune, Former Union HRD Minister. Shri Amitabh Kant, Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog, Govt. of India will be the guest of honour, who will deliver the keynote address.

x

Future skills Paramount

The national forum will bring together skill sector leaders, experts and key stakeholders from industry and government to discuss the pertinent issues impacting the skills development sector and allied domains. The summit is curated as a platform for future skills dialogue pertaining to India.

Building Future-Ready Workforce, the theme

x

The central theme of this prestigious forum is ‘Building Future-Ready Workforce’. The summit is a forum for multiple industries to discuss future skills trends and understand the opportunities in the area of a future-ready workforce. The summit encourages young people to Upskill and Re-skill themselves. Upcoming trends and the future of India’s skill development will be discussed in a detailed manner by the various stalwarts attending the summit.

Skills for All

“Skills Development is an important imperative for achieving India’s ambitious growth targets. We are committed to working with the stakeholders, especially the industry, government and academia to create sustainable and scalable future-ready skills propositions which will benefit the youth of the country from all sections of society.”, said Ketan Deshpande, Founder, FUEL and FUEL Future Skills Institute (FFSI).

Industry leaders at the summit will be provided with the opportunity to propose collaborative and innovative resolutions to meet the skills needed across the Indian workforce, and ensure India remains globally competitive.

India, a Skill Capital of World

“India has emerged as the fastest-growing major economy and is expected to be the Skill Capital of the world over the next 2 to 5 years, backed by its young workforce. The average age in India is 29 years with 65% of the population in the working-age group (15-59 years of age). India’s burgeoning young workforce can be an asset not just for India but for the rest of the world as well.”, said Rusen Kumar, Founder and CEO, India CSR.

The participants will be able to hear thought leaders discuss and deliberate on topics extremely relevant to the skill development ecosystem for the coming years.

Launch of FUEL Future Skills Institute (FFSI)

“Launch of FUEL Future Skills Institute (FFSI) also to be launched during the summit. FFSI is a state-of-the-art centre of excellence to equip needy youth with futuristic and management skills addressing National Education Policy NEP and Industry 4.0 needs.”, added Ketan Deshpande.

Connect and Collaborate

“The Skill Summit is for skill leaders of Govt., CSR, Industry, Academicians, Researchers, Policy Makers and other stakeholders. The objective of the summit is to address the challenges that India’s skill sector is facing today and likely to face in future and to discuss innovations and strategic solutions to lay a foundation for building future-ready organisations and workforce.”, said Rusen Kumar.

Key Luminaries at the forum

Chief Guests

Shri Basavaraj Bommai, Hon’ble Chief Minister, Govt. of Karnataka;

Shri Prakash Javadekar, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Pune, Former Union HRD Minister

Guest of Honour

Shri Amitabh Kant, Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog, Govt. of India

Speakers

Ketan Deshpande, Founder Chairman & CEO, FUEL;

Santosh Huralikoppi, Chief Mentor, FUEL;

Rusen Kumar, Founder and Managing Editor, India CSR;

C.P. Gurnani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra Limited,

Shailender Kumar, Senior VP and Regional Managing Director, Oracle India

Prof. Jaideep Prabhu, Author, Nehru Professor of Business and Enterprise, Judge Business School, University of Cambridge, UK;

Clare Woodcraft, Centre for Strategic Philanthropy, Cambridge Judge Business School, UK;

Shonali Banerjee, Centre for Strategic Philanthropy, Cambridge Judge Business School, UK

Kapil Kaul, National President, Indo-American Chamber of Commerce

David J. Ranz, U.S Consul General, Mumbai

Martina Merz, Chief Executive Officer, ThyssenKrupp

Prof Shaz Ansari, Professor of Strategy, Judge Business School

Testimonials from leaders

Corporate Leaders convey best wishes for the success of the programme Political visionary and various corporate tycoons conveyed his best wishes for the success of the programme.

Prakash Javadekar, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Pune and Former Union HRD Minister; Office of Satya Nadella, Chief Executive Officer, Microsoft; Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and MD, Hindustan Unilever Limited; Madhav Singhania, Deputy Managing Director & CEO, J.K. Cement Limited; Mohit Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer, Dabur India Limited; Ajay S. Shriram, Chairman & Sr. Managing Director, DCM SHRIRAM; Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations; Harsh Goenka, Chairman, RPG group of Companies; Hari S Bhartia, Founder and Co-Chairman, Jubilant Bhartia Group; Dheeraj G Hinduja, Executive Chairman Ashok Leyland, Hinduja Group who are leading leaders who have called this meeting important by sending their best wishes.

The Friends Union for Energising Lives (FUEL)

FUEL – Friends Union for Energising Lives, is a credible non-profit organization registered as a trust established in 2007 working in the fields of Skill Development, Career Counseling, and scholarships for disadvantaged youth of the nation under CSR initiative of various leading corporate. FUEL has trained over 45000 needy youth in futuristic skills & has guided 11 lakh students across India. FUEL, founded and led by Ketan Deshpande and Santosh Huralikoppi has received appreciation from the Hon’ble Prime Minister as “Champions of Change” and Hon’ble President of India for its commendable work over the years.

India CSR

India CSR indiacsr. in is the largest tech-led platform for information on CSR and sustainability in India offering diverse content across multisectoral issues. It covers Sustainable Development, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Sustainability, and related issues in India. Founded in 2009, the organisation aspires to become a globally admired media that offers valuable information to its readers through responsible reporting. To enjoy the premium content, we invite you to subscribe to it.