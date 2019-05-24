India Stock Market scales new height as Modi receives 2nd Term

It is a landslide victory for NDA parties in the General Election 2019. Today, the counting for 542 Lok Sabha seats is underway and the final results are expected to be declared by the evening. As per the media reports, NDA is trending at 330 and the UPA is at 99 seats only. The indications are clear; the mandate is in favor of Narendra Modi government.

The stock markets are shining in India with Green colour for last couple days since the exit polls were broadcasted by news channels. As per the exit polls, the NDA was set to get a clear majority and the projection is said to be true.

The impact of the election news is helped to Indian Stock Market to achieve historic gain. The BSE Sensex was up 0.44 percent or 171 points at 39,281 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index was at 11,793, up 0.47 percent or 56 points. Earlier in the day, Sensex gained over 1,000 points to cross 40,000 for first time and Nifty gained over 300 points to move above 12,000 for the first time, according to a media report.

For the first time, BSE Sensex touched 40,000 and NSE Nifty reached 12,000 due to the clear mandate in the election 2019. Most of the indices have performed well and scaled up to new heights on the counting day today.

The business community has reposed faith in the Modi government. The major decisions like the demonetizations and GST Implementations have, however affected the business, but the community saw stand up with the current government. During the election campaigns, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the business community and discussed their issues. Earlier, he also discussed with Chartered Accountants of India and tried to figure out the complications faced by Indian businessmen.

The NDA got the majority because of many activities including Sanitary (Swatch Bharat), Electricity, Gas, Bank Accounts and Home for all. These schemes attracted all the voters, including Muslims, to cast their vote to BJP-led government at the centre. In the four assembly elections, respective regional parties are able to retain their political positions.

Both BSE Sensex and NES Nifty traders booked profits as they got the hint of the results from the aired exit polls. It is expected that Modi 2.0 would bring further changes in the business to give a better and conducive environment to promote business and trade. Businessmen in India are optimistic of getting support from the new government to grow their business.

Pollz India has been gathering the opinion of the audience over various issues including the elections on its Facebook Page. In the first polls, it has projected that the NDA will come to power as most of the viewers voted for NDA.