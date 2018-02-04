India Today Conclave 2018 is back

The India Today Conclave, in its seventeenth edition, is all set to return to Mumbai on 9th &10th March 2018, with compelling ideas, powerhouse performances, thoughtful debates and brilliant short films. As the Conclave gets bigger, contemporary thought leaders from across the world would congregate at one forum to share trailblazing ideas on shaping the global future.

The conclave will provide an open platform to the leading think tanks to mull over the theme this year – ‘The Great Churn – Triumphs and Tribulations’. With the world facing unconventional yet highly significant social, economic and political changes, the past is no longer a guide to the future.

This means that thinking the unthinkable should become the norm. The theme encompasses all the formidable challenges faced by the global citizens today: be it emerging new leaders, simmering social tensions, massive climatic concerns, growing fears of terror, political, social and economic upheavals or the ambiguities associated with it. Nothing is as it was, whether it is the world, the nation state, society, or community.

However, even in the times of duress, some of the global titans have still succeeded in creating opportunities and moving ahead with the tough times, giving the world HOPE. This year the theme for India Today Conclave, The Great Churn: Triumphs and Tribulation, has been thoughtfully envisioned to prepare for the future. India Today Conclave is a unique platform where the sharpest minds from across the globe converge at a forum to discuss and debate issues from around the world.

This will be the second year that the India Today Group’s signature event will be held in Mumbai in March 2018. The Great Churn, the theme of the India Today Conclave this year, features a path to find your way as the world tilts on its axis. The distinguished speakers over the two days of the Conclave include the below.

Hillary Rodham Clinton, Former Secretary of State

Yuval Noah Harari, Author

Uday Kotak, Founder and Chairman, Kotak Mahindra Bank

Karisma Kapoor, Actor

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Actor

P. V. Sindhu, Badminton Player

P. Gopichand, Chief National Coach, Indian Badminton team

Srikanth Kidambi, Badminton Player

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

Gulzar, Lyricist

Arvind Panagariya, former vice chairman, Niti Aayog

Amit Malviya, BJP Social Media Cell

Divya Spandana, Congress Social Media Cell

Dr. Harald Stossier, VIVAMAYR

Dr. Marian Alonzo, The Farm

Rupi Kaur, poet

Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament

Naeem Khan, Designer

Dr. Murali Doraiswamy, Professor of Psychiatry and Medicine, Duke University Health System

Matthieu Ricard, French Buddhist Monk

Captain Amarinder Singh, Chief Minister, Punjab

Derek O’Brien, Member of Parliament

Eldad Maniv, President & COO, Taboola

Hardik Patel, Socio- Political Activist

Jignesh Mevani, MLA , Vadgam, Gujarat

The conferences details and registrations for the event can be done at http://bit.ly/2n9N38A