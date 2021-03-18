India turns green to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

India: The Consulate General of Ireland in Mumbai, is pleased to announce that Mumbai’s iconic Taj hotels and Tata Power, India’s largest integrated power company, will join Ireland’s “Global Greening” initiative for the first time on St.Patrick’s Day (17th March) this year.

The flagship Taj Mahal Palace and Taj Land’s End in Mumbai as well as other Taj hotels including the legendary Taj Mahal and Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi and Taj West End, Bengaluru will join global landmarks like the Pyramids of Giza, the Great Wall of China, the Colosseum in Rome and the Sydney Opera House by being illuminated in green to mark Ireland’s nationalholiday.

The Consul General of Ireland, Mr. Gerry Kelly, said; “As the newest Consulate in Mumbai I am delighted that we have been able to include the national capital, Delhi, and the commercial state capitals of Mumbai and Bengaluru in our Global Greening initiative, which includes more than 300 landmarks in 55 countries around the world turning green, to mark our national holiday, St. Patrick’s Day. I would particularly like to thank the leadership team at the Indian Hotels Company Ltd and Tata Power who have made this possible.”

The Global Greening initiative aims to bring some positivity and hope to the 70+ million people around the world who claim links to the island of Ireland. At a time when Irish people overseas cannot travel home, we want to shine a green light in as many locations around the world as possible, giving our Diaspora a sense of connection with home and reminding them that we cannot wait to welcome them back, as soon as it is possible to do so.

“We are delighted to be a part of the Irish Government and Tourism Ireland’s “Global Greening” initiative. The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai; India’s first marquee hotel along with other leading IHCL hotels will join global landmarks by being illuminated in green as a sign of solidarity in these unprecedented times,” said RakheeLalvani, Vice President – Public Relations & Corporate Communications, IHCL