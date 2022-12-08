IndiaFirst Life Appoints Bikash Choudhary to Spearhead its Actuarial, Governance, Product, and Strategy Functions

Mumbai, December 2022: IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Ltd (IndiaFirst Life), today announced the appointment of Bikash Choudhary as an Executive Vice President. He will be overseeing Actuarial, Governance, Product, and Strategy functions at IndiaFirst Life.

Announcing the appointment, Vishakha RM, Managing Director & CEO, IndiaFirst Life said, “As IndiaFirst Life shifts gears, Bikash Choudhary, with his extensive experience, will be instrumental in crystallizing the organization’s overall strategy and value creation objectives. He’ll support the product portfolio while ensuring the company’s risk management and governance framework become more robust. We are confident that Bikash will create immense value for IndiaFirst Life’s stakeholders, which will further accelerate our growth momentum.”

Bikash Choudhary, Executive Vice President, IndiaFirst Life said, “I am excited to be associated with one of India’s fastest-growing private life insurance companies, which beliefs in securing lives and creating value for all its stakeholders. With the need for protection and savings for the long term, insurance provides suitable products to meet the necessary requirements for every household. We will work towards fulfilling the principle of “Customer First” by providing simple, easy-to-understand, and affordable need-based solutions to our customers.”

An M.Tech from Indian Statistical Institute, Bikash comes with over 20 years of experience in the life insurance sector, spread across actuarial consulting and industry. He joins IndiaFirst Life from Future Generali Life insurance, where he was the Appointed Actuary and Chief Risk Officer.