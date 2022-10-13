Indian Army ropes in ZingHR for POC in HR Automation

Bengaluru, October 13, 2022: ZingHR, India’s leading HR Tech platform today announced that it has been onboarded by the Indian Army for a POC to automate their HR processes. ZingHR has initiated a deep study to automate all the HR processes in the army and will be submitting a Proof of Concept (POC) to establish the viability & feasibility of the transition.

“With over a million active personnel and even more reserve personnel & ex-servicemen, the Indian Army’s HR function spans the entire length and breadth of the country. We have the same, if not greater, HR pain points as any other big employer in the country and they need to be addressed swiftly and efficiently,” said Lt Gen B K Repswal, AVSM, VSM, Commandant ASC Centre & College. “To help us achieve this we welcome the expertise of ZingHR in this study and look forward to the creation of a POC to establish the viability of the concept.”

Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Prasad Rajappan, CEO & Founder of ZingHR said, “It gives us immense pride to be partners in this exercise for the nation’s foremost defense organization. The scale of employment and extent of HR operations that the Indian Army undertakes is enormous. Tech-enabled and automated HR systems will streamline their processes and bring speed, efficiency and compliance to recruitment and people management. With our years of expertise in providing sector-specific HR solutions for every industry, ZingHR is just the platform for the Indian Army.”

The MoU between the Army Training Command & ZingHR, for development of a POC for ‘Automation & Centralisation of Digital Processes of HRM of The Indian Army’ was signed by Mr. Prasad Rajappan, MD & Founder ZingHR in the presence of Mr. Vivek Tikoo, Director Co-founder ZingHR & Mr. Vijay Raghavan, Global CPO ZingHR.

HR automation and HR Tech is currently changing the way businesses and companies operate all over the world. The Indian Army will also benefit by a tech powered HR process to accomplish better productivity, data driven decision making and improved transparency and security. ZingHR is a Gartner recognized, Global HR Tech Venture accelerated at Microsoft, funded by Tata Capital Growth Fund. With 800+ customers and 1.6 million+ active users worldwide, ZingHR uses disruptive block-chain technology in aiding data storage and ensuring military grade data security.