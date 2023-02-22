Indian Bank organizes Mega SHG Outreach Camp…

Chennai, February 2023: Indian Bank organised a Mega SHG outreach camp on 19th February 2023 for the State of Tamilnadu. Around 650 SHG members from different parts of the state attended the event held at Madurai. Dr. Palanivel Thiagarajan, Minister of Finance & HRM, Govt of Tamilnadu, chaired the meeting. Shri S. L. Jain, MD & CEO, Indian Bank and Dr. Bharath Krishna Sankar, Shareholder Director, Indian Bank were also present, while senior officials of the Bank across the State participated in the event online.

Applauding the commendable work done by Indian Bank, Dr. Palanivel Thiagarajan, said that the Bank has consistently contributed towards transforming the lives of women in the state beyond economic progress and have assisted them in their journeys of becoming financially independent.

Indian Bank is the proud recipient of the Best Bank in SHG lending consistently for the past 19 years in the state of Tamil Nadu. It has a market share of 8% in terms of numbers of branches and 28%, in SHG lending.