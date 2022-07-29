Indian Business Delegation to Visit NSW

High-profile business leaders from the world’s fifth-largest economy are set to visit NSW as part of an official delegation, as the NSW Premier continues to boost NSW’s position as a key global investment destination during his overseas visit. NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet met with senior Indian business leaders today in Mumbai to discuss priority investment sectors and formally invite the leaders to explore key investment opportunities in NSW firsthand in October 2022.

“India is a key trade and investment market for our state. Our two-way trading value reached $4.6 billion in 2020-21, making it one of our biggest and most important growth markets,” Mr Perrottet said. “The decade ahead is about economic transformation. Our doors are open and we’re inviting India’s top business leaders to NSW to experience in person our world-leading investment opportunities. India’s significance to NSW cannot be understated,” Mr Perrottet said.

The delegation will comprise of leaders across a range of sectors including tech, health and clean economy with the focus of the visit on industry precincts such as Tech Central, the Westmead Health & Innovation Precinct, Bradfield and the Western Sydney Parkland, and regional NSW’s Special Activation Precincts. Minister for Enterprise, Investment and Trade and Minister for Tourism and Sport Stuart Ayres said the visit will coincide with NSW hosting the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup for the firsttime.

“Cricket is one of the most popular sports in Australia and India and by tying the delegation visit in with our hosting of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup for the first time, we are able to leverage our shared love of the sport,” Mr Ayres said. “We will be able to showcase the best our state has to offer in terms of innovative investment opportunities while enjoying a world-class sporting event right in the heart of Sydney.”

The Indian business delegation will visit NSW in October coinciding with NSW hosting the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup when the SCG will shine in all its glory. Sydney will host more than any other city during the tournament in October and November.