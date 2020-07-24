Indian card games are gaining global attention

The title of this post may even seem a bit absurd to some. Why would card games from India be found in Europe or America? Although it is known that games like Teen Patti are loved not just in India but also in Southeast Asia, the global trend seems to be a bit odd for many.

The question actually has two answers to it. Firstly, most Indian card games have relatively easy rules. This makes the game attractive as there is no need to read a lot about betting strategies, thus it does not take weeks or months to learn the game. Reading the rules is most often enough at least if one is into card games already and knows the very basics of any card game. Games like Teen Patti are based both on luck and skill which makes the game play exciting yet there is some sense of control to the game. The player has many options to choose from during each round. Secondly, Indian card games have found their way to online platforms. The game is easily accessible both on desktop and mobile, making it simple to play Teen Patti anywhere and anytime. But who is the enabling force behind all this and why people have shifted towards online platforms instead of playing the game at home or with friends? Continue reading to find out.

Online gaming industry knows what they are doing

You may know or not know this, but Malta is one of the leading countries in online gaming when it comes to gambling. The small country of Malta is located in the Mediterranean sea and yes, it is an island. Although this small island nation is not the only country to participate into the craze of producing and marketing Indian card games towards Indians as well as to the global audience, it is a known fact that online gaming companies operating under the license of Malta Gaming Authority are fiercely targeting Indian players. This is not only to gain a new market into their portfolio but also to be one of the first ones to do so as there is fierce competition within the industry.

Now, in order to target players from India, the online gaming industry has introduced products as well as great deals and offers to attract players. Offering Teen Patti at a live casino where players can communicate with a real dealer while playing is thrilling to say the least. Oftentimes graphics, themes as well as offers are built with Indian players in mind. The market is growing exponentially and the top has not been reached yet, so it only makes sense for businesses to push and invest in this market as much as possible.

Why do people love to play Teen Patti online?

That is a good question. Reasons for playing teen patti online were slightly touched on this post already. The main reason for the game play shifting online is not just the industry or that the game is fun to play but rather that there is a growing demand for online versions of Teen Patti. In 2018 there were about 390 million mobile phone internet users in India. This number is expected to grow to over 500 million by 2023. The accessibility to more reliable internet connection as well as the sheer number of phones means that more and more people are owning a smartphone. And what does anyone do with smartphones most of the time? Use it for entertainment purposes. Playing Teen Patti online is, essentially, a form of entertainment.