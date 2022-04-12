Indian Centre for Advancement of Research and Education felicitates Sardar Taranjit Singh, Managing Director of JIS Group Educational Initiatives with ‘ICARE Lifetime Achievement Award’ 2022

Kolkata/Haldia, 12 April 2022: Indian Centre for Advancement of Research and Education, Haldia has felicitated the Chairman and Managing Director of JIS Group Institutions, Sardar Taranjit Singh with their signature event ‘ICARE Lifetime Achievement Award’ of 2022 on Monday at the HIT playground of Hatibaria, Haldia in the presence of ICARE’s Founder Chairman Dr. Lakshman Chandra Seth, Ex- Legislator and maker of Haldia. ‘ICARE Lifetime Achievement Award’ is a signature event of the foundation to felicitate notable personalities in the field and this year Mr. Rahul Todi, Co-Owner & MD at Shrachi Group; Mr. Aditya Agarwal, Director at Emami Group; and Prof. Saikat Moitra, Hon’ble VC of MAKAUT were also present among the dignitaries.

ICARE was set up in 1995. It is the first private Engineering college that was set up in 1996, i.e Haldia Institute of Technology under the leadership of Dr. Lakshman Chandra Seth. Under his able leadership, Haldia became the industrial hub of West Bengal. He played a pivotal role in the Industrialization of Haldia. He set up a total of 13 academic institutions in Haldia under the umbrella of ICARE. ICARE under its umbrella has Medical College, Engineering College, Dental College, Polytechnic College, Law College, Management College, Pharmacy College, etc. ICARE has also decided to give scholarships to 20 meritorious students who performed well in Madhyamik & Higher Secondary Education. Icare employs nearly 1500 people. Nearly 10000 students are studying in various streams under ICARE’s different institutions.

ICARE’s Founder Chairman Dr. Lakshman Chandra Seth commented in this regard, “Apart from felicitating notable personalities in the field of education, we have vouched for undertaking a backward village to promote it as a ‘Model Village’ in association with the local authority. Our dream is to take Haldia, which is a city of industry, city of education, city of health, and city of culture, to its zenith.”