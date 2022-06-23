Indian Chamber of Commerce along with the Department ofFood Processing Industries & Horticulture, Govt of West Bengal organises Bengal Mango Utsav 2022 from 23rd to 25th June

Kolkata, 23 June 2022: After The grand success of many editions of Bengal Mango Utsav from 2012 and with the view to promote the Bengal Mango and Mango products, the Department of Food Processing Industries & Horticulture, Government of West Bengal jointly with the Indian Chamber of Commerce has organized BengalMango Utsav 2022 during 23rd – 25th June 2022 at Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata exclusively for showcasing the potential of Indian Mango and Mango products. This event aims to facilitate market linkages, explore the export possibilities of both fresh and processed products of mango, ensure better prices for the growers and implement quality standards.

The Inaugural session of Bengal Mango Utsav 2022 has been graced by the Mayor of Kolkata, Shri Firhad Hakim, Mr. Subrata Saha Hon’ble Minister for Food Processing Industries & Horticulture, Government of West Bengal, Dr. Subrata Gupta Additional ChiefSecretary, Department of Food Processing Industries and Horticulture, Government of West Bengal, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, Minister for Power & Non-Conventional Energy, Government of West Bengal and Dr. Rajeev Singh, Director General of Indian Chamber of Commerce.

Mayor of Kolkata, Shri Firhad Hakim said during the inauguration, “West Bengal government has taken the initiative to help farmers be it in Malda or anywhere else in the States to flourish the commercial cultivation of Mango hence we are trying to popularise newer and exotic varieties of Bengal Mango and its various processed products through this festival. We aim to take this festival to an international level as well to make the consumers aware of different exotic table varieties of Bengal Mango and avail the opportunity of buying different varieties of good quality Mangos at a reasonable price.”

Dr. Rajeev Singh, Director General of the Indian Chamber of Commerce said, “Indian Chamber of Commerce is extremely honoured to be associated with the West Bengal Bengal Government for the Mango Utsav 2022. This platform will enable farmers to connect with the buyers and we all are trying our best to implement the same. This platform will help explore business opportunities across the supply chain and build linkages between growers and retailers.”